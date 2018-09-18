Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Trump Announces New Tariffs on Chinese Imports

President Trump said he will impose new tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods and threatened to add hundreds of billions more to pressure Beijing to change its commercial practices, escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Trump Adviser Kudlow Blames Deficits on Spending, Not Tax Cuts

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the U.S. is ready to engage in serious trade talks with China, in comments that also shrugged off massive U.S. government budget deficits as largely a function of too much government spending and not tax cuts. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Expansion Slows

Business activity in New York's manufacturing industry grew at a slower rate this month compared with August, as shipments and unfilled orders fell while inventories rose. 

 
Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices 

 
China Rebukes Local Officials Over Debt Pile

China's Finance Ministry is upping the pressure on local governments, reprimanding dozens of officials in one province that has seen its debt troubles spill into public protests. 

 
Tariff Uncertainty Drags on Stocks

U.S. stocks slipped as fresh trade threats between the U.S. and China stoked caution among investors. 

 
Oil Prices Trade Slightly Lower

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, giving back gains as traders weighed the potential impact of Iran sanctions. 

 
A Twist in the U.S. Tariff Battle: 'It's Helping China Be More Competitive'

China for years has been pushing its economy away from inexpensive exports toward advanced factories and products. That process is now accelerating in the Pearl River Delta, the country's manufacturing center, as companies respond to the economic blow of U.S. tariffs. 

 
U.K. Will Face 'Substantial Costs' From No-Deal Brexit

The IMF said an abrupt break from the European Union would cause harm to the British economy, adding that the U.K. won't be prepared for such an outcome when it leaves next March. 

 
With Six Months to Brexit, EU Sees May's Plan as a Threat

EU leaders will hold their first serious discussions on Brexit since March this week as both the U.K. and the rest of the bloc aims to reduce major disruptions if a deal isn't reached.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aADB ramps up Pacific presence as aid donors jostle for influence
RE
04:51aNEW U.S. TRADE ACTION 'POISONS' ATMOSPHERE, WON'T WORK ON CHINA : regulator
RE
04:50aNew US trade action 'poisons' atmosphere, won't work on China - regulator
RE
04:42aTrump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
RE
04:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Green coal, by-products power clean energy drive
PU
04:32aSpaceX's first private passenger is Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa
RE
04:28aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : PH enhances economic relations with Fujian Province
PU
04:25aJapan's Aso - BOJ will take appropriate policy to meet price target
RE
04:02aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2018
PU
03:55aBHP to Part Ways with Billiton Name
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.