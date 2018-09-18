Senate Passes Broad Spending Bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed its second appropriations bill in five days, increasing spending for the next fiscal year for the Defense Department, medical research and the opioid crisis, and funding other departments through Dec. 7 to avoid a shutdown before the midterm elections.

China Retaliates With Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Goods

China announced new tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods, following up on retaliation pledges after the Trump administration's move to impose levies on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

U.S. Business Groups Urge Trump to Keep Canada in Nafta

U.S. business groups sought Tuesday to increase pressure on the Trump Administration to retain the existing structure of Nafta, urging U.S. officials to avoid advancing a new pact that excludes Canada.

U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains

U.S. stocks edged higher Tuesday as investors viewed a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods, as well as China's early response, as more measured than previously expected.

Many Investors Expect Global Growth to Slow

Investors are more bearish on the economic growth that has powered global markets than at any time since the height of the sovereign-debt crisis, a survey finds.

Benefit Gains Exceed Wage Growth, New Labor Data Show

Americans' compensation is growing, but workers might not notice it in their regular pay.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Vulnerable to Manipulation, Report Finds

A number of cryptocurrency exchanges lack basic consumer protections and are vulnerable to exploitation by market manipulators, the New York Attorney General's office said in a report Tuesday.

Draghi Calls for More Action to Shore Up Banking Sector

The ECB president said governments should take steps including preparing a common deposit-insurance program.

Oil Prices Climb After Russian Plane Shot Down

Oil prices rose Tuesday, boosted by heightened geopolitical tension after Russia blamed Israel for the loss of one of its reconnaissance planes shot down overnight by Syrian defense systems.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Held Steady in September

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes remained unchanged at 67 in September from August. Economists surveyed had expected a September reading of 66.