News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/19/2018 | 05:15am CEST
China Tariff Threatens U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Boom

China's move to impose tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas imperils the ability of a burgeoning industry to export the bounty of American shale. 

 
Japan's Trade Deficit Doubles in August

Japan's trade deficit in August almost doubled from the previous month, on a surge in imports of crude oil and U.S. liquefied natural gas, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Wednesday. 

 
How Tariffs Could Distort the Economy

With more tariffs threatened, it is rational for consumers and businesses to buy before price increases hit, but then comes the hangover. 

 
Holidays Gifts May Escape Tariffs, but Retailers Won't

The newly announced U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods won't hit most items that will be in stores for the 2018 holidays, but retailers are hustling to speed some shipments through ports and bracing for higher costs next year. 

 
Many Investors Expect Global Growth to Slow

Investors are more bearish on the economic growth that has powered global markets than at any time since the height of the sovereign-debt crisis, a survey finds. 

 
China Retaliates With Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Goods

The Chinese government said Tuesday it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports, prompting President Trump to reiterate a threat to punch back by hitting Chinese goods worth more than four times that much. 

 
SEC Commissioner Calls for Regulators to Bolster Market Oversight

In a speech, Robert Jackson, a Democratic commissioner at the SEC, alleges that the regulator has "stood on the sidelines" as the NYSE, Nasdaq and other operators have boosted profits while raising investors' costs. 

 
New York Fed Turns Profit on Crisis-Bailout Facility

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it made $2.5 billion for U.S. taxpayers after selling off the remaining holdings of the crisis-era Maiden Lane LLC, which it used to help rescue Bear Stearns in 2008. 

 
Senate Passes Broad Spending Bill

The measure increases spending for the Defense Department, medical research and the opioid crisis, and funds other departments through Dec. 7 to avoid a shutdown before the midterm elections. 

 
Benefit Gains Exceed Wage Growth, New Labor Data Show

U.S. employers are boosting benefits-including bonuses and vacation time-at a faster pace than salaries, a move that gives them more flexibility to dial back that compensation if the economy turns sour.

