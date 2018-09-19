Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/19/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Global Stocks Extend Rebound as Trade Fears Ease

Global stocks rose after Wall Street shrugged off trade concerns over an escalating U.S.-China trade conflict as investors judged the tariffs to be more measured than expected. 

 
China Retaliates With Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Goods

The Chinese government said Tuesday it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports, prompting President Trump to reiterate a threat to punch back by hitting Chinese goods worth more than four times that much. 

 
Chinese Premier Li Denounces Unilateral Trade Moves

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the rules-based global trading system and, in a nod to China's trade tensions with the U.S., said problems should be resolved through consultations, not unilateral action. 

 
Bank of Japan Maintains Promise to Keep Extremely Low Rates for 'Extended Period'

The Bank of Japan reiterated that it would keep interest rates extremely low "for an extended period," holding to forward guidance it first introduced in July. 

 
Dividends Boom as Asia Embraces Shareholder Payouts

Dividends are typically lower and less common in Asia than they are in the Western world, but in volatile markets, many investors are drawn to stocks that provide regular income. 

 
China Tariff Threatens U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Boom

China's move to impose tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas imperils the ability of a burgeoning industry to export the bounty of American shale. 

 
Kuroda: Easing Program Will End, but Not Now

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reaffirmed that there will be an end to the current massive easing program but that moment has yet to arrive. 

 
Japan's Trade Deficit Doubles in August

Japan's trade deficit in August almost doubled from the previous month, on a surge in imports of crude oil and U.S. liquefied natural gas, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Wednesday. 

 
Bank of Thailand Stands Pat

The Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday as it awaits more signs of a broad-based economic recovery. 

 
How Tariffs Could Distort the Economy

With more tariffs threatened, it is rational for consumers and businesses to buy before price increases hit, but then comes the hangover.

