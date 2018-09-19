Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/19/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Global Stocks Steady as Trade Fears Ease

U.S. stocks hovered near record levels as investors dissected the latest updates on global trade policy. 

 
U.S. Current-Account Deficit Narrowed in Second Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit, a measure of the nation's trade and financial flows with other countries, narrowed to $101.46 billion in the second quarter. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Rose in August

U.S. housing starts grew modestly last month, driven by an outsize jump in apartment building that masked weakness in the pipeline for single- and multifamily construction. 

 
Unprofitable Firms Are Outperforming Other Growth Stocks

Shares of fast-growing companies are on a tear this year, but many of the strongest performers share a worrisome trait: They don't have earnings. 

 
Latest U.S. Tariffs Could Make Auto Parts Pricier

The Trump administration's latest tariffs will hammer Chinese auto-parts makers, likely raising prices for their U.S. customers, who have few options to buy key parts elsewhere, manufacturers and industry experts say. 

 
Bank of Japan Maintains Promise to Keep Extremely Low Rates for 'Extended Period'

The central bank decided to stand pat on policy after making a number of tweaks in July to prepare for a longer-than-expected fight to lift inflation, which has yet to reach the central bank's 2% target. 

 
'Safety' Stocks Drive September Market Rally

High-dividend "safety" stocks are leading U.S. stock indexes' latest assault on record highs, the most recent sign of how a nine-year-long market rally is reshaping longstanding investor behaviors. 

 
Iran Says OPEC Won't be Able to Replace its Oil

Oil producers won't be able to oblige the Trump administration's demand to replace all of Iran's oil, a top official in Tehran said in a recent interview. 

 
U.S. Congressman on Chinese Leader's Trade Promises: 'Talk Is Cheap'

At a hastily arranged news conference during a World Economic Forum meeting in China, a pair of U.S. lawmakers vigorously defended President Trump's policies and took issue with remarks made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

