Draghi: Eurozone Needs New 'Sizable' Fund to Shield Against Crises

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged eurozone governments to create a large pool of common money that could help the region protect its economy during future crises.

Major Stock Indexes Near Records as Trade Fears Ease

Gains in shares of manufacturers and financial firms pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 near fresh records as investors continued monitoring the latest updates on global trade policy.

EU Turns Up the Heat on Irish Question Ahead of Brexit Meeting

European leaders meet in Salzburg, Austria, in an effort to nudge stalled Brexit talks closer to the finish line. The big stumbling block: what to do about the U.K.'s border with Ireland.

Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund.

U.S. Current-Account Deficit Narrowed in Second Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit, a measure of the nation's trade and financial flows with other countries, narrowed to $101.46 billion in the second quarter.

U.S. Housing Starts Rose in August

U.S. housing starts grew modestly last month, driven by an outsize jump in apartment building that masked weakness in the pipeline for single- and multifamily construction.

Unprofitable Firms Are Outperforming Other Growth Stocks

Shares of fast-growing companies are on a tear this year, but many of the strongest performers share a worrisome trait: They don't have earnings.

Latest U.S. Tariffs Could Make Auto Parts Pricier

The Trump administration's latest tariffs will hammer Chinese auto-parts makers, likely raising prices for their U.S. customers, who have few options to buy key parts elsewhere, manufacturers and industry experts say.

Bank of Japan Maintains Promise to Keep Extremely Low Rates for 'Extended Period'

The central bank decided to stand pat on policy after making a number of tweaks in July to prepare for a longer-than-expected fight to lift inflation, which has yet to reach the central bank's 2% target.

'Safety' Stocks Drive September Market Rally

High-dividend "safety" stocks are leading U.S. stock indexes' latest assault on records, the most recent sign of how a nine-year-long market rally is reshaping longstanding investor behaviors.