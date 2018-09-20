Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Draghi: Eurozone Needs New 'Sizable' Fund to Shield Against Crises

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged eurozone governments to create a large pool of common money that could help the region protect its economy during future crises. 

 
Trump to Nominate Former Fed Economist Nellie Liang for Board Seat

President Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist who created its first office of financial stability, to the central bank's board of governors. 

 
Trump Names Darrell Issa to Head Trade and Development Agency

President Trump will name retiring congressman Darrell Issa of California to be the director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. 

 
Profit Repatriation Slows in the Second Quarter After Tax Overhaul

U.S. companies repatriated $169.5 billion in foreign profits between April and June-more than in most recent periods, but underscoring a cautious approach to shifting huge sums across borders. 

 
Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund. 

 
House Oversight Chief Seeks Copy of Investigation of FEMA Head

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Wednesday requested a copy of an internal investigation of President Trump's top emergency management official, who is facing possible criminal charges over allegations of abusing government resources. 

 
Brazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

Brazil's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday amid sluggish economic growth, slow inflation, political uncertainty and a weak currency, and said its next decision will depend on the economy's performance. 

 
Argentina's Economy Shrank 4% in Second Quarter

Argentina's economy contracted 4% in the second quarter after a drought slashed agricultural production. 

 
EU Turns Up the Heat on Irish Question Ahead of Brexit Meeting

European leaders met in Austria in an effort to nudge stalled Brexit talks closer to the finish line. The big stumbling block: what to do about the U.K.'s border with Ireland. 

 
Bank CEO Resigns After Money-Laundering Probe Expands

The scope of an already massive Russia-linked money laundering case swelled when Denmark's largest bank said more than $230 billion in transactions flowed through its tiny Estonian branch, and its CEO resigned.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aForecasters unanimous - U.S.-China trade war bad for economy
RE
03:52aU.S. soybean lobby will push for Washington to end trade war
RE
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers (Media Release)
PU
03:36aTrump to Nominate Ex-Fed Economist to Bank's Board -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:25aPerfect365 to Integrate Kin and Bring Cryptocurrency to Beauty Enthusiasts
BU
03:23aREMOVAL AND RESEARCH : The Marine Debris Team Strikes Again
PU
03:23aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, CEEC vow to further tourism cooperation
PU
03:18aDEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION AND BORDER PROTECTION : Vessels and x-ray machine to help Papua New Guinea boost regional capability
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : announces filing of early warning report in connection with closing of Ca..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO's intention to retire on 1 April 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.