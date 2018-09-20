Draghi: Eurozone Needs New 'Sizable' Fund to Shield Against Crises

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged eurozone governments to create a large pool of common money that could help the region protect its economy during future crises.

Trump to Nominate Former Fed Economist Nellie Liang for Board Seat

President Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist who created its first office of financial stability, to the central bank's board of governors.

Trump Names Darrell Issa to Head Trade and Development Agency

President Trump will name retiring congressman Darrell Issa of California to be the director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Profit Repatriation Slows in the Second Quarter After Tax Overhaul

U.S. companies repatriated $169.5 billion in foreign profits between April and June-more than in most recent periods, but underscoring a cautious approach to shifting huge sums across borders.

Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund.

House Oversight Chief Seeks Copy of Investigation of FEMA Head

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Wednesday requested a copy of an internal investigation of President Trump's top emergency management official, who is facing possible criminal charges over allegations of abusing government resources.

Brazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

Brazil's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday amid sluggish economic growth, slow inflation, political uncertainty and a weak currency, and said its next decision will depend on the economy's performance.

Argentina's Economy Shrank 4% in Second Quarter

Argentina's economy contracted 4% in the second quarter after a drought slashed agricultural production.

EU Turns Up the Heat on Irish Question Ahead of Brexit Meeting

European leaders met in Austria in an effort to nudge stalled Brexit talks closer to the finish line. The big stumbling block: what to do about the U.K.'s border with Ireland.

Bank CEO Resigns After Money-Laundering Probe Expands

The scope of an already massive Russia-linked money laundering case swelled when Denmark's largest bank said more than $230 billion in transactions flowed through its tiny Estonian branch, and its CEO resigned.