Global Stocks Rise as Investors Set Aside Trade Fears

Global stocks inched higher as investors continued to parse the latest signals on international trade after the U.S. and China imposed a new round of tariffs earlier this week.

How Japanese Markets Transformed in the Abe Era

Shinzo Abe is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Since the end of 2012, when Mr. Abe was elected and began an economic program often dubbed "Abenomics," the country's markets have already undergone a quiet revolution.

Turkey Slashes Growth Projections in Bid to Cool Economic Boom

The Turkish government cut projections for growth over the next several years, signaling that it would seek to cool the country's debt-fueled economic boom.

OECD Sees Trade Tensions Hindering Global Growth

The global economy will continue to expand strongly in the coming years, but trade tensions could hinder investment and slow the pace of expansion, said the OECD.

New Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Don't Beat the Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance.

Another Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked, About $60 Million Swiped

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator said about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were stolen from its platform, the latest heist highlighting the vulnerability of such exchanges.

Oil Rises as U.S. Inventories Continue to Fall

Oil prices ticked up as the U.S. benchmark maintained a two-month high in the wake of a continued fall in crude stockpiles.

UK Retail Sales Slowed in August

U.K. retail sales slowed in August but continued to point to buoyant consumer spending in the third quarter, suggesting the economy has kept expanding despite uncertainty over Brexit.

Norway Raises Key Interest Rate for First Time in Seven Years

Norway's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in more than seven years, joining a small but growing number of European regulators that are cautiously following the Federal Reserve's lead in moving away from crisis-era policies.

Crypto Pioneer David Chaum Says He's Built a Better Bitcoin

David Chaum, the godfather of the cryptocurrency movement, is back with a plan to address bitcoin's biggest shortcoming: speed.