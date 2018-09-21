EU Leaders Reject U.K.'s Post-Brexit Economic Proposal, Pressuring May

EU leaders rejected Britain's proposal for maintaining economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she's trying to put down a possible rebellion in her party.

Japan's Core CPI Rose 0.9% in August

Japan's core inflation rose at a slightly faster pace in August, fueled by higher hotel and lodging prices during the vacation season.

South Korean Finance Minister Optimistic About Revised U.S. Trade Deal

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed optimism about signing a revised U.S. free-trade pact into law, though lawmakers in Seoul have threatened to block the deal if Washington imposes new tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts.

U.S. Household Net Worth Neared $107 Trillion in Second Quarter

The total net worth of U.S. households rose to nearly $107 trillion during the second quarter of 2018, as climbing home values and stock prices boosted Americans' wealth.

Companies Are Finding More Accounting Flubs

An uptick in financial restatements from public companies through first half of year could derail decadelong streak of improvements

Turkey Slashes Growth Forecasts to Cool Inflation

The Turkish government slashed projections for growth over the next several years, signaling that it would seek to cool the country's debt-fueled economic boom and rein in double-digit inflation.

Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.

U.S. Stocks Close at Records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set new highs Thursday, kindling hopes among some investors that buoyant U.S. stocks are on track to exceed Wall Street's performance expectations for 2018.

Oil Prices Fall After Trump Blasts OPEC

Oil prices fell from two-month highs after President Trump said oil prices have been rising too much, and urged major oil producers in the Middle East to find a way to get them lower.

OPEC, Russia to Discuss Output as Iran Sanctions Bite

OPEC and its Russia-led counterparts meet this weekend to gauge whether they need to boost output amid U.S. sanctions on Iran as oil prices flirt with multiyear highs.