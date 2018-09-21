Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Trade Tensions Spell Trouble for Eurozone Economy

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the U.S. and other countries. 

 
Global Stocks Rise After Wall Street Hits New Highs

Global stocks extended their gains, capping a week where investors looked past international trade tensions and bet that a strengthening U.S. economy could keep the rally intact. 

 
South Korean Finance Minister Optimistic About Revised U.S. Trade Deal

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed optimism about signing a revised U.S. free-trade pact into law, though lawmakers in Seoul have threatened to block the deal if Washington imposes new tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts. 

 
Japan's Core CPI Rose 0.9% in August

Japan's core inflation rose at a slightly faster pace in August, fueled by higher hotel and lodging prices during the vacation season. 

 
EU Leaders Reject U.K.'s Post-Brexit Economic Proposal, Pressuring May

EU leaders rejected Britain's proposal for maintaining economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she's trying to put down a possible rebellion in her party. 

 
Thailand, Patient Zero in Asia's Financial Crisis, Enjoys a Much Better 2018

Thai stocks and the baht have advanced this quarter, pushing both into positive territory for the year even as many other emerging markets are struggling. 

 
U.S. Household Net Worth Neared $107 Trillion in Second Quarter

The total net worth of U.S. households rose to nearly $107 trillion during the second quarter of 2018, as climbing home values and stock prices boosted Americans' wealth. 

 
Companies Are Finding More Accounting Flubs

An uptick in financial restatements from public companies through first half of year could derail decadelong streak of improvements 

 
Turkey Slashes Growth Forecasts to Cool Inflation

The Turkish government slashed projections for growth over the next several years, signaling that it would seek to cool the country's debt-fueled economic boom and rein in double-digit inflation. 

 
Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target still out of reach
RE
11:23aJapan uneasy over Trump pressure on auto as summit, trade talks loom
RE
11:19aSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Director of Policy's Blog - 21 September 2018
PU
11:07aEbbing trade worries push stocks to highest in over half a year
RE
11:04aIMER INTERNATIONAL S P A : Discover imerhow.com!
PU
10:59aBritain posts much larger-than-expected budget deficit in August
RE
10:59aGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : European GNSS Agency (GSA) launches enhanced UseGalileo.eu site
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban - WSJ
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.