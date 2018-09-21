Trade Tensions Spell Trouble for Eurozone Economy

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the U.S. and other countries.

Global Stocks Rise After Wall Street Hits New Highs

Global stocks extended their gains, capping a week where investors looked past international trade tensions and bet that a strengthening U.S. economy could keep the rally intact.

South Korean Finance Minister Optimistic About Revised U.S. Trade Deal

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed optimism about signing a revised U.S. free-trade pact into law, though lawmakers in Seoul have threatened to block the deal if Washington imposes new tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts.

Japan's Core CPI Rose 0.9% in August

Japan's core inflation rose at a slightly faster pace in August, fueled by higher hotel and lodging prices during the vacation season.

EU Leaders Reject U.K.'s Post-Brexit Economic Proposal, Pressuring May

EU leaders rejected Britain's proposal for maintaining economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she's trying to put down a possible rebellion in her party.

Thailand, Patient Zero in Asia's Financial Crisis, Enjoys a Much Better 2018

Thai stocks and the baht have advanced this quarter, pushing both into positive territory for the year even as many other emerging markets are struggling.

U.S. Household Net Worth Neared $107 Trillion in Second Quarter

The total net worth of U.S. households rose to nearly $107 trillion during the second quarter of 2018, as climbing home values and stock prices boosted Americans' wealth.

Companies Are Finding More Accounting Flubs

An uptick in financial restatements from public companies through first half of year could derail decadelong streak of improvements

Turkey Slashes Growth Forecasts to Cool Inflation

The Turkish government slashed projections for growth over the next several years, signaling that it would seek to cool the country's debt-fueled economic boom and rein in double-digit inflation.

Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.