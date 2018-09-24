Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Policy Statement, GDP Estimate and Other Data

In the week ahead, the Federal Reserve releases its policy statement, while the U.S. Commerce Department releases gross-domestic product revisions, personal-income and durable-goods data.

Oil Producers Debate Best Way to Contain Crude Prices

OPEC producers largely agree that oil prices above $80 a barrel would be too high. But there is widespread disagreement on how the cartel and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November.

Struggling U.S. Farmers Have a New Worry: a Resurgent Russia

Russian wheat exports are booming despite a crushing price slump, as the country's farmers finally emerge from decades of neglect. They're positioned to extend their gains at the expense of American outfits, who are threatened by tariffs.

Bull Market Charges On, Even Without Tech

Stocks notched new highs last week. The feat was particularly notable because one of the recent drivers of market gains, the technology sector, has faltered.

Year of the Pricey Pig: Investors Fret Over China Inflation

Inflation is becoming another headache for investors in China, despite official data that show only a small rise in prices.

Bond Yields Climb as Investors Embrace Risk, Cautiously

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has climbed back to near a seven-year high, a sign of increased optimism that trade disputes and problems in emerging markets won't derail the global economy.

Opportunities to Invest in Private Companies Grow

As the SEC draws up plans to allow increased access to private markets, that population has already grown 10-fold since the 1980s, a Wall Street Journal analysis finds. But such investing can be high-risk.

Companies Buy Earnings Gains by Buying Back Stock

Companies' record stock repurchases this year are causing profits to appear stronger and fueling the stock market's record run.

OPEC Sees Competition With U.S. Shale Oil Subsiding After 2023

U.S. shale oil production will peak by the late 2020s, triggering renewed demand for OPEC crude after an expected decline and stagnation, the oil cartel said.

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Investor Edition

Turnover of popular pot stocks is far in excess of that for far larger, more-established companies on U.S. exchanges.