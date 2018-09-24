Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Policy Statement, GDP Estimate and Other Data

In the week ahead, the Federal Reserve releases its policy statement, while the U.S. Commerce Department releases gross-domestic product revisions, personal-income and durable-goods data. 

 
Oil Producers Debate Best Way to Contain Crude Prices

OPEC producers largely agree that oil prices above $80 a barrel would be too high. But there is widespread disagreement on how the cartel and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November. 

 
Struggling U.S. Farmers Have a New Worry: a Resurgent Russia

Russian wheat exports are booming despite a crushing price slump, as the country's farmers finally emerge from decades of neglect. They're positioned to extend their gains at the expense of American outfits, who are threatened by tariffs. 

 
Bull Market Charges On, Even Without Tech

Stocks notched new highs last week. The feat was particularly notable because one of the recent drivers of market gains, the technology sector, has faltered. 

 
Bad Calls Hurt Junk Borrowers In a Once-Hot Emerging Market

Indonesian companies are struggling with a weak currency and poorly hedged dollar debts-hurting investors in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which was until recently a hot destination for emerging markets specialists. 

 
Year of the Pricey Pig: Investors Fret Over China Inflation

Inflation is becoming another headache for investors in China, despite official data that show only a small rise in prices. 

 
Bond Yields Climb as Investors Embrace Risk, Cautiously

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has climbed back to near a seven-year high, a sign of increased optimism that trade disputes and problems in emerging markets won't derail the global economy. 

 
Opportunities to Invest in Private Companies Grow

As the SEC draws up plans to allow increased access to private markets, that population has already grown 10-fold since the 1980s, a Wall Street Journal analysis finds. But such investing can be high-risk. 

 
Companies Buy Earnings Gains by Buying Back Stock

Companies' record stock repurchases this year are causing profits to appear stronger and fueling the stock market's record run. 

 
OPEC Sees Competition With U.S. Shale Oil Subsiding After 2023

U.S. shale oil production will peak by the late 2020s, triggering renewed demand for OPEC crude after an expected decline and stagnation, the oil cartel said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aU.S., China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight
RE
06:19aSingapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber $9.5 million over merger
RE
06:16aJapan's PM says talks with Trump on trade were constructive ahead of meetings this week
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:14a&LRM;24&LRM; &LRM;SEPTEMBER&LRM; &LRM;2018 FINANCING THE 2030 AGENDA : What is it and why is it important?
PU
06:12aCHINA TO ISSUE WHITE PAPER ON U.S. TRADE FRICTIONS : Xinhua
RE
05:59aAsian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
05:32aAsian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
05:24aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Breaking ground on Western Sydney Airport
PU
05:19aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact recognizes most engaged companies at Leaders Summit 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2HANG SENG : Asian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.