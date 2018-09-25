Global Stocks Tick Higher After South Korea Trade Deal

Global stocks climbed after the U.S. signed a revised free-trade deal with South Korea and traders began looking to Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy announcement.

Oil Extends Rally After Hitting Four-Year High

Oil prices rose, building on the four-year high reached in the wake of a weekend decision by OPEC and its production allies to maintain their current production targets.

Trump Pursues Trade Deals in Asia, Europe Amid Frostiness With China

The Trump administration is turning to allies in Asia and Europe for trade deals as U.S. relations with China deteriorate and the world's two largest economies exchange tit-for-tat tariffs that risk damaging global commerce.

Health-Care Stocks Lead This Leg of Rally, After Tech Giants' Stumbles

Health-care stocks are helping push major U.S. indexes to new highs as money managers have embraced the sector after technology stocks stumbled in September.

SEC Moves to Kill Metric That Signaled Price Mismatch in Pot Fund

Wall Street's top regulator may soon get rid of a controversial metric for exchange-traded funds that just last week warned investors that a popular marijuana fund was trading at inflated prices.

BOE's Vlieghe: Unwinding QE Is Unlikely to Be Disruptive

A Bank of England policy maker said the sale of assets bought during the central bank's stimulus program shouldn't disrupt financial markets or the economy.

BOJ to Weigh Merits, Demerits of Easing in 'Balanced Manner,' Kuroda Says

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank is paying attention to both the merits and demerits of monetary easing, but that doesn't mean it has given up on its 2% inflation target.

China Says Trade Talk Resumption Depends on U.S. Sincerity

China said a resumption of trade talks with the U.S. depends on American sincerity and China won't yield to threats.

CEOs' Economic Outlook Eases on Trade Policy Uncertainty

The economic outlook among chief executives of America's largest companies cooled slightly in the third quarter, as confrontational U.S. trade policies weighed on planning for capital spending and hiring.