Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Labour to Weigh Second Brexit Referendum if U.K.-EU Talks Collapse

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party opened the door on Tuesday to a second referendum that could reverse Brexit if talks with the European Union collapse. 

 
Trade Deal Could Move Ahead Without Canada, U.S. Official Says

President Trump's trade czar, Robert Lighthizer, said the U.S. and Mexico are ready to leave Canada behind in a revised North American Free Trade Agreement-and move ahead with a new version of the deal in days. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher as Oil, Energy Stocks Extend Gains

U.S. stocks edged higher as a rally in oil prices sent shares of energy companies sharply higher. 

 
Argentina Central Bank President Resigns

Argentina central bank President Luis Caputo resigned Tuesday, citing personal reasons, according to an announcement from the bank. He will be replaced by Guido Sandleris, currently an official at the finance ministry, according to senior government officials. 

 
Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow. 

 
Home-Price Gains Decelerated in July

Home-price gains slowed for the fourth straight month in July, as higher mortgage rates begin acting as a brake on rapid price growth, offering some welcome respite for buyers. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since 2000

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy improved further in September, as a strong economy and robust job growth bolstered American consumers' sentiment. 

 
Trump Defends Hard-Line Trade Policies at U.N.

In his second address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump criticized international organizations and alliances as unaccountable, but got pushback from other world leaders. 

 
Philippines Central Bank Official Indicates Rate Increase

The Philippine central bank will "show a strong hand" when it announces its next policy decision Thursday, its deputy governor said as he indicated that its key interest rate is set to rise again. 

 
Oil Soars to Four-Year High on Supply Fears

Oil prices rose, building on the four-year high reached in the wake of a weekend decision by OPEC and its production allies to maintain their current production targets.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:11pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : 24th annual Wild Horse and Burro Expo in Belton, Texas
PU
10:08pU.S. Treasury Yields Flirt With Seven-Year High
DJ
10:07pEurope needs a budget to counter populism's ascent - Moscovici
RE
10:06pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Reducing Primary Deficits Beginning in 2022
PU
10:06pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, Toasting Heads of State, Government Attending General Assembly, Hails Patriotism while Stressing Cosmopolitan Outlook for Common Humanity’s Sake
PU
10:06pSMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : Hyundai confirms fuel cell trucks to enter commercial operation
PU
10:04pU.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since 2000 -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:01pEU open to free trade but not Chequers customs plan - document
RE
09:56pIP AND BREXIT : The facts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.