Labour to Weigh Second Brexit Referendum if U.K.-EU Talks Collapse

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party opened the door on Tuesday to a second referendum that could reverse Brexit if talks with the European Union collapse.

Trade Deal Could Move Ahead Without Canada, U.S. Official Says

President Trump's trade czar, Robert Lighthizer, said the U.S. and Mexico are ready to leave Canada behind in a revised North American Free Trade Agreement-and move ahead with a new version of the deal in days.

U.S. Stocks Tick Higher as Oil, Energy Stocks Extend Gains

U.S. stocks edged higher as a rally in oil prices sent shares of energy companies sharply higher.

Argentina Central Bank President Resigns

Argentina central bank President Luis Caputo resigned Tuesday, citing personal reasons, according to an announcement from the bank. He will be replaced by Guido Sandleris, currently an official at the finance ministry, according to senior government officials.

Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow.

Home-Price Gains Decelerated in July

Home-price gains slowed for the fourth straight month in July, as higher mortgage rates begin acting as a brake on rapid price growth, offering some welcome respite for buyers.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since 2000

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy improved further in September, as a strong economy and robust job growth bolstered American consumers' sentiment.

Trump Defends Hard-Line Trade Policies at U.N.

In his second address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump criticized international organizations and alliances as unaccountable, but got pushback from other world leaders.

Philippines Central Bank Official Indicates Rate Increase

The Philippine central bank will "show a strong hand" when it announces its next policy decision Thursday, its deputy governor said as he indicated that its key interest rate is set to rise again.

Oil Soars to Four-Year High on Supply Fears

Oil prices rose, building on the four-year high reached in the wake of a weekend decision by OPEC and its production allies to maintain their current production targets.