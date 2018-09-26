Japanese Stocks Are on the Verge of Hitting Highest Levels Since 1991

Japanese stocks have been on a tear, rising in seven straight trading days through Tuesday and approaching their highest level since the early 1990s.

U.K. Businesses Fear They Won't Survive Customs Delays After Brexit

Executives at one in 10 U.K. companies fear their businesses could go bankrupt if imports faced 10- to 30-minute customs delays due to Brexit, according to a survey.

Indonesia's Central Bank May Raise Interest Rates

Indonesia's central bank is expected to stay on track to raise interest rates further amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will most likely raise its interest rates Wednesday.

New Zealand Business Confidence Jump Challenges Central Bank

New Zealand business confidence jumped in September to its highest level since May, helping to ease what has become the biggest source of the worry for the economic outlook, and challenging the central bank's view that interest rates might soon need to be cut.

Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices.

Trade Deal Could Move Ahead Without Canada, U.S. Official Says

The Trump administration's top trade negotiator threatened to move forward with a bilateral accord with Mexico amid a lack of progress with Canada on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Labour to Weigh Second Brexit Referendum if U.K.-EU Talks Collapse

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party opened the door on Tuesday to a second referendum that could reverse Brexit if talks with the European Union collapse.

Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow.

Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose further Tuesday, building on large gains from a day earlier after OPEC and its production allies decided to maintain their current production targets.

Health-Care Stocks Lead This Leg of Rally, After Tech Giants' Stumbles

Health-care stocks are helping push major U.S. indexes to new highs as money managers have embraced the sector after technology stocks stumbled in September.