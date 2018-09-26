ECB Projects U.S. Could Be Biggest Casualty of a Global Trade Conflict

The U.S. economy could shrink about 2% in the first year of a trade war with the rest of the world, while China and other economies could gain, according to new research published by the European Central Bank.

Global Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Stocks were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision, with Asian shares higher, but European indexes down as Italy's budget talks continued to be a source of concern.

Japanese Stocks Are on the Verge of Hitting Highest Levels Since 1991

Japanese stocks have been on a tear, rising in seven straight trading days through Tuesday and approaching their highest level since the early 1990s.

U.K. Businesses Fear They Won't Survive Customs Delays After Brexit

Executives at one in 10 U.K. companies fear their businesses could go bankrupt if imports faced 10- to 30-minute customs delays due to Brexit, according to a survey.

Index Provider MSCI Proposes Bigger Role for Chinese Stocks

MSCI proposed sharply increasing the importance of mainland Chinese stocks in its influential global indexes next year-a vote of confidence in a market that has been battered by trade and economic concerns.

Indonesia's Central Bank May Raise Interest Rates

Indonesia's central bank is expected to stay on track to raise interest rates further amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will most likely raise its interest rates Wednesday.

New Zealand Business Confidence Jump Challenges Central Bank

New Zealand business confidence jumped in September to its highest level since May, helping to ease what has become the biggest source of the worry for the economic outlook, and challenging the central bank's view that interest rates might soon need to be cut.

Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices.

Trade Deal Could Move Ahead Without Canada, U.S. Official Says

The Trump administration's top trade negotiator threatened to move forward with a bilateral accord with Mexico amid a lack of progress with Canada on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Labour to Weigh Second Brexit Referendum if U.K.-EU Talks Collapse

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party opened the door on Tuesday to a second referendum that could reverse Brexit if talks with the European Union collapse.