Federal Reserve Readies Third Interest-Rate Increase of 2018

The central bank is prepared to raise rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. It would be the eighth such move since late 2015.

New-Home Sales Bounced Back in August

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rebounded in August, following two months of declines.

Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

U.S. stocks edged higher, buoyed by gains in health-care and communications-services shares, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

Farmers Say Aid Won't Cover Tariff Damage

The Trump administration has started compensating U.S. farmers for damage tariffs are doing to their business. Many farmers say the payments won't make up for lost sales to China and other foreign markets they were counting on to buy their products.

China Announces More Tariff Cuts to Spur Economy

China says it will take another step to cut tariffs on imported goods, as it seeks to combat a slowing economy amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

ECB Projects U.S. Could Be Biggest Casualty of a Global Trade Conflict

The U.S. economy could shrink about 2% in the first year of a trade war with the rest of the world, while China and other economies could gain, according to new research published by the European Central Bank.

Oil Falls on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices declined after a report showed U.S. inventories of crude unexpectedly rose last week as refinery activity slowed sharply and gasoline demand declined.

Bank Suit Could Complicate the Fed's Rate Policy

TNB contends it has been blocked in its effort to open a Fed account that would let it earn interest.

Large Investors Delve Into Risky Loan Securities

Canada's government pension plan is investing $285 million in the riskiest securities of collateralized loan obligations, as large institutions start funneling more cash into a market that has received record sums in 2018.