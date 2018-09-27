Log in
09/27/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Fed Raises Interest Rates, Signals One More Increase This Year

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by another quarter-percentage point-and officials signaled they want to continue lifting them through the next year to keep a strong economy on an even keel. 

 
White House to Raise Pressure on Canada With Mexico-Only Nafta Draft

The Trump administration plans to step up pressure on Canada by publishing this week the draft of a new North American Free Trade Agreement that includes only the U.S. and Mexico. 

 
Trudeau Presses for 'Right Deal for Canada' on Trade

Canada publicly declared that any changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement have to incorporate limits on the U.S. use of tariffs on national-security grounds. 

 
U.S., Japan Agree to Negotiations on a Trade Deal

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to hold bilateral talks aimed at reaching a trade agreement, although Mr. Trump's top trade negotiator didn't how broad it would be. 

 
Trump Seeks International Support on Iran, but Finds Little

From his perch presiding over his first Security Council meeting, President Trump on Wednesday heard members unanimously pledge support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and praise it as an accomplishment of international diplomacy. 

 
U.S. Makes Shortlist for Saudi Nuclear-Plant Deal

Saudi Arabia has put the U.S. on its shortlist of potential partners competing to build nuclear- power plants in the kingdom, while the two countries negotiate how to do a deal without spreading nuclear weapons, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said. 

 
IMF Expands Aid Package for Argentina

The International Monetary Fund agreed to expand its $50 billion bailout package signed with Argentina in June, providing more money and accelerating the disbursement of funds. 

 
Argentina's Economy Contracted Amid Crisis

Argentina's economy shrank in July from a year earlier as the country's financial crisis hit consumer demand and the lingering impact of a drought hurt agricultural activity. 

 
New Zealand Central Bank Keeps Rates On Ice

New Zealand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged while continuing to leave its options open for the future, saying the next move could be up or down. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Lower After Fed Rate Increase

U.S. stocks closed lower, hurt by drops in financials and materials stocks after the Fed raised interest rates and signaled a continued gradual path of increases.

