In a Strong Economy, the Fed Doesn't Want to Hold Your Hand

The removal of "accommodative" from the Fed's statement on Wednesday was interpreted as a sign that the central bank is approaching the end of its cycle of interest-rate hikes. But the real story is about rising uncertainty.

U.S. Economic Growth Slated to Cool in Third Quarter

GDP growth cooled a bit in the third quarter after a robust April-through-June period, but should remain well above the sluggish gains posted throughout the economic expansion.

Stocks Climb, Lifted by Tech Sector

U.S. stocks rose, helped by gains in shares of big technology companies, as investors continued to parse the impact of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

WTO Cuts Trade Growth Forecast Citing Heightened Tensions

World trade will slow more sharply than previously expected this year and next, as global tariffs rise, the World Trade Organization said.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 1.8% in August

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in August for the fourth time in five months, reflecting what appears to be a broader slow-down in the housing market.

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised at 4.2% in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy expanded at a strong pace in the second quarter, with growth expected to pull back slightly this quarter but still continue its solid run.

Kavanaugh Accuser Ford Describes Alleged Sexual Assault

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee she was "100% certain" Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her, opening the pivotal hearing by outlining her memories of an incident that has become the center of the partisan fight over his confirmation

Aircraft Demand Propels Increase in U.S. Durable-Goods Orders

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories took off in August due to an increase in aircraft orders, but an underlying measure of business investment fell.

Trudeau Defends Canada's Nafta Team After Jabs by Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said President Trump's administration is frustrated over talks on a revised Nafta because "Canadians are tough negotiators."

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a historically low level, indicating Hurricane Florence likely had a fairly modest impact on the labor market.