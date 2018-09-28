Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/28/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Italy Widens Budget-Deficit Target

Italy's antiestablishment government has significantly widened its budget-deficit target for next year to fund its electoral promises, in a move that will likely put it on collision course with the European Union. 

 
Fed Chairman Addresses Concerns About Flattening Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down concerns that bond markets were signaling rising odds of a recession and reiterated his positive assessment of the U.S. economy. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Poloz: Economy Doing 'Quite Well' for Past Year

Canada's economy is doing well and interest rates are expected to gradually move higher, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday, despite uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Democrats Reject Trump Nafta Deal Without Canada

Congressional Democrats are resisting the Trump administration's move to proceed without Canada in a new Nafta deal with Mexico, as Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief lawmakers. 

 
U.S. Farm Sector Braces For Protracted Trade Fight

CEO Ken Sullivan said a resolution to the standoffs that have resulted in retaliatory tariffs from China and Mexico isn't occurring quickly enough. 

 
U.S. Economic Growth Slated to Cool in Third Quarter

GDP growth cooled a bit in the third quarter after a robust April-through-June period, economists say, but should remain well above the sluggish gains posted throughout the economic expansion. 

 
In a Strong Economy, the Fed Doesn't Want to Hold Your Hand

The removal of "accommodative" from the Fed's latest statement was interpreted as a sign the central bank is approaching the end of its cycle of interest-rate hikes. But the real story is about rising uncertainty. 

 
WTO Cuts Trade Growth Forecast Citing Heightened Tensions

World trade will slow more sharply than previously expected this year and next, as global tariffs rise, the World Trade Organization said. 

 
Trudeau Defends Canada's Nafta Team After Jabs by Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said President Trump's administration is frustrated over talks on a revised Nafta because "Canadians are tough negotiators." 

 
Stocks Climb, Lifted by Tech Sector

U.S. stocks rose broadly Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

