MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/28/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Italy Widens Budget-Deficit Target

Italy's antiestablishment government has significantly widened its budget-deficit target for next year to fund its electoral promises, in a move that will likely put it on collision course with the European Union. 

 
Fed Chairman Addresses Concerns About Flattening Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down concerns that bond markets were signaling rising odds of a recession and reiterated his positive assessment of the U.S. economy. 

 
Democrats Reject Trump Nafta Deal Without Canada

Congressional Democrats are resisting the Trump administration's move to proceed without Canada in a new Nafta deal with Mexico, as Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief lawmakers. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Poloz: Economy Doing 'Quite Well' for Past Year

Canada's economy is doing well and interest rates are expected to gradually move higher, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday, despite uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
China Skips Open-Market Operations for 3rd-Straight Day

China's central bank skipped its open-market operations for a third straight day on Friday, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase. 

 
U.S. Farm Sector Braces For Protracted Trade Fight

Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan said a resolution to the standoffs that have resulted in retaliatory tariffs from China and Mexico isn't occurring quickly enough. 

 
Inquiry Blames Greed for Australian Banks' Failure to Protect Clients

An independent probe into misconduct in Australia's financial industry has blamed greed for a failure by banks and insurance companies to protect consumers. 

 
U.S. Economic Growth Slated to Cool in Third Quarter

GDP growth cooled a bit in the third quarter after a robust April-through-June period, economists say, but should remain well above the sluggish gains posted throughout the economic expansion. 

 
U.S. Dollar Jumps After Fed Raises Rates for Third Time This Year

The U.S. dollar rose against other developed market currencies Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for a third time this year. 

 
Treasury to Sell $90 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $90 billion in securities next week, comprising two issues of bills, both on Monday.

