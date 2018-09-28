Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Core Inflation Remained Near Fed's Target in August

A key measure of underlying inflation remained at the Federal Reserve's target for a fourth consecutive month in August, after policy makers reiterated their plan to continue raising interest rates through next year. 

 
Stocks Edge Lower to End Third Quarter

U.S. stocks pulled back on the final trading day of the third quarter, though all three major indexes are on course to end the period with big gains. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Further Beyond ECB's Target

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose further above the ECB's target, but a measure of underlying price pressures fell, a development likely to reinforce the cautious approach policy makers are taking to withdrawing crisis-era stimulus. 

 
Sen. Flake Says He Will Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake became the first of the undecided GOP senators to declare his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, clearing the way for him to advance in the Senate Judiciary Committee later in the day. 

 
Oil Edges Higher to Close Out Third Quarter

Oil prices inched higher amid growing signs of a global supply deficit, with the global benchmark for prices on track for a fifth straight quarter of gains and a fresh multiyear high. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Increased in September

A measure of economic confidence among American households rose in September. 

 
Investors Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks

Bank stocks are suffering their worst week in six months, the latest sign that investors remain cautious on the financial sector even as the U.S. economy grows at the fastest pace in years. 

 
Canada GDP Rose in July, Led by Manufacturing Gains

The Canadian economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than expected in July, led by strong gains in the manufacturing sector. 

 
BOE Official: Rate-Hikes Necessary to Contain Inflation

Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for markets and banking, expects labor-market tightness and rising pay to support inflation in the medium term. 

 
Emerging Markets Face Expensive Oil, Weak Currencies

Emerging markets' currencies have been hit by a mix of global trade tensions, a strong dollar and rising U.S. interest rates, and are facing another threat: $80 oil.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pFlying on one engine, global growth exposed to turbulence
RE
05:36pLower-Income Americans Drive Up Consumer Sentiment in September -- Update
DJ
05:35pBAUSCH HEALTH UNIT MOVES TO SETTLE CHARGES IT MISLED INVESTORS : Sec
RE
05:32pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million in Ohio to Boost Business Development and Job Growth
PU
05:28pWhen Stock Analysts Tap Their Tabloid Soul
DJ
05:25pBlackBerry profit beats on autonomous tech demand, shares jump
RE
05:22pNYNAS : The Right Formula for a Career in the Chemical Industry
PU
05:22pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Constitution of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters
PU
05:22pRHA ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION : Brexit boost needed – hauliers call on Chancellor to act
PU
05:20pBANK OF AMERICA : Swiss Startup Secures $100m Investment To Launch A Cryptocurrency Bank
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.