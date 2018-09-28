Core Inflation Remained Near Fed's Target in August

A key measure of underlying inflation remained at the Federal Reserve's target for a fourth consecutive month in August, after policy makers reiterated their plan to continue raising interest rates through next year.

Stocks Edge Lower to End Third Quarter

U.S. stocks pulled back on the final trading day of the third quarter, though all three major indexes are on course to end the period with big gains.

Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Further Beyond ECB's Target

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose further above the ECB's target, but a measure of underlying price pressures fell, a development likely to reinforce the cautious approach policy makers are taking to withdrawing crisis-era stimulus.

Sen. Flake Says He Will Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake became the first of the undecided GOP senators to declare his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, clearing the way for him to advance in the Senate Judiciary Committee later in the day.

Oil Edges Higher to Close Out Third Quarter

Oil prices inched higher amid growing signs of a global supply deficit, with the global benchmark for prices on track for a fifth straight quarter of gains and a fresh multiyear high.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Increased in September

A measure of economic confidence among American households rose in September.

Investors Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks

Bank stocks are suffering their worst week in six months, the latest sign that investors remain cautious on the financial sector even as the U.S. economy grows at the fastest pace in years.

Canada GDP Rose in July, Led by Manufacturing Gains

The Canadian economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than expected in July, led by strong gains in the manufacturing sector.

BOE Official: Rate-Hikes Necessary to Contain Inflation

Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for markets and banking, expects labor-market tightness and rising pay to support inflation in the medium term.

Emerging Markets Face Expensive Oil, Weak Currencies

Emerging markets' currencies have been hit by a mix of global trade tensions, a strong dollar and rising U.S. interest rates, and are facing another threat: $80 oil.