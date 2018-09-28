Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/28/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Mexico, U.S. to Release Draft of Bilateral, Renegotiated Nafta

Mexico and the U.S. plan to release the draft of a renegotiated Nafta by 7 p.m. Friday, setting in motion U.S. Congressional approval for a deal that leaves Canada out of the agreement, at least for now. 

 
Stocks End Little Changed on Last Trading Day of Third Quarter

U.S. stocks ended little changed on the final trading day of the third quarter, capping a period during which all three major indexes climbed to new highs. 

 
Fed's Williams: Further Gradual Rate Rises Justified By Economic Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he's very much on board with more rate increases, but he cautioned the time is arriving when the central bank won't be able to give as much guidance about the monetary policy outlook. 

 
Core Inflation Remained Near Fed's Target in August

A key measure of underlying inflation eased in August to its slowest pace in 18 months, suggesting price pressures remain contained as a strong dollar holds down import prices and wage growth stays moderate. 

 
Dallas Fed Inflation Gauge Points to On-Target Price Pressures

Inflation data released by the Dallas Fed bolsters the view that the economy isn't on track for a big upside swing in price pressures. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Further Beyond ECB's Target

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose further above the ECB's target, but a measure of underlying price pressures fell, a development likely to reinforce the cautious approach policy makers are taking to withdrawing crisis-era stimulus. 

 
House Passes Extension of Individual Tax Cuts

House Republicans passed a $631 billion extension of the tax cuts they enacted in 2017, reprising their biggest legislative success of the past two years as they try to avoid losing their majority in the Nov. 6 election. 

 
Oil Rises to Close Out Third Quarter

Oil rose on Friday amid growing signs of a global supply deficit, with the global benchmark for prices notching a fifth straight quarter of gains and a fresh multiyear high. 

 
Cold Winter Could Burn Natural Gas Traders

Natural gas inventory heading into the heating season is off significantly from a year ago, posing the risk of a price spike if the coming winter is a cold one. 

 
Lower-Income Americans Drive Up Consumer Sentiment in September

America's low-income earners boosted consumer sentiment this month, evidence that an economic expansion is benefiting a larger swath of workers.

