Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Employment Report and More

In the week ahead, U.S. economic indicators start with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data-and wrap up with the closely watched monthly jobs report and trade data.

U.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms

U.S. and Canadian officials were nearing a deal Sunday on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, hoping to complete the new accord by a U.S.-imposed midnight deadline.

Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom.

European M&A Loses Pace With Drop in Mega Deals

European deal making failed to maintain this year's blistering pace in the latest quarter amid a slowdown in the biggest of deals, but some investment bankers expect plenty of smaller and mid-sized ones to take up the slack for rest of the year and into 2019.

China's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Fight Starts to Bite

An intensifying trade brawl with the U.S. is starting to take a heavier toll on China's economy, as weakening foreign demand and sluggish domestic consumption cause Chinese manufacturers to significantly scale back production.

Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks.

Mexico Pushes to Keep Canada in Nafta

Mexico's incoming president told his Canadian counterpart that he will push to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement, reflecting pressure to keep Ottawa on board as the U.S. and Mexico prepare to publish a two-nation deal.

Stocks End Little Changed on Last Trading Day of Third Quarter

U.S. stocks notched their best quarter since 2013 by one measure, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and economic growth, and are entering the final three months of the year just below their records.

Investors Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks

Bank stocks are suffering their worst week in six months, the latest sign that investors remain cautious on the financial sector even as the U.S. economy grows at the fastest pace in years.

Fed's Williams: Further Gradual Rate Rises Justified by Economic Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he's very much on board with more rate increases, but he cautioned the time is arriving when the central bank won't be able to give as much guidance about the monetary policy outlook.