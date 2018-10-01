Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Employment Report and More

In the week ahead, U.S. economic indicators start with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data-and wrap up with the closely watched monthly jobs report and trade data.

U.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms

U.S. and Canadian officials were nearing a deal Sunday on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, hoping to complete the new accord by a U.S.-imposed midnight deadline.

Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom.

China's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Fight Starts to Bite

An intensifying trade brawl with the U.S. is starting to take a heavier toll on China's economy, as weakening foreign demand and sluggish domestic consumption cause Chinese manufacturers to significantly scale back production.

European M&A Loses Pace With Drop in Mega Deals

European deal making failed to maintain this year's blistering pace in the latest quarter amid a slowdown in the biggest of deals, but some investment bankers expect plenty of smaller and mid-sized ones to take up the slack for rest of the year and into 2019.

Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks.

Dollar Loses Its Mojo

A confluence of factors have sent the greenback into reverse after a strong first-half rally.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.

Bitcoin's 10th Birthday Won't Be a Happy One

Cryptocurrency prices have hit the skids this year after bitcoin soared nearly 1,400% in 2017.

Big U.S. Banks Face Increase in Attempted Cyberattacks

Some large U.S. banks have seen an uptick in attempted cyberattacks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, at a time when federal officials are stepping up warnings to banks about cyberthreats.