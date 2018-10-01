Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Employment Report and More

In the week ahead, U.S. economic indicators start with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data-and wrap up with the closely watched monthly jobs report and trade data. 

 
U.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms

U.S. and Canadian officials were nearing a deal Sunday on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, hoping to complete the new accord by a U.S.-imposed midnight deadline. 

 
Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom. 

 
China's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Fight Starts to Bite

An intensifying trade brawl with the U.S. is starting to take a heavier toll on China's economy, as weakening foreign demand and sluggish domestic consumption cause Chinese manufacturers to significantly scale back production. 

 
European M&A Loses Pace With Drop in Mega Deals

European deal making failed to maintain this year's blistering pace in the latest quarter amid a slowdown in the biggest of deals, but some investment bankers expect plenty of smaller and mid-sized ones to take up the slack for rest of the year and into 2019. 

 
Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks. 

 
Dollar Loses Its Mojo

A confluence of factors have sent the greenback into reverse after a strong first-half rally. 

 
Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash. 

 
Bitcoin's 10th Birthday Won't Be a Happy One

Cryptocurrency prices have hit the skids this year after bitcoin soared nearly 1,400% in 2017. 

 
Big U.S. Banks Face Increase in Attempted Cyberattacks

Some large U.S. banks have seen an uptick in attempted cyberattacks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, at a time when federal officials are stepping up warnings to banks about cyberthreats.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aCanada, U.S. reach deal to save NAFTA as trilateral trade pact
RE
06:26aIndonesia Sep CPI +2.88% On Year; +3.05% Expected
DJ
06:24aAsia factory activity sputters as trade woes hit export orders
RE
06:22aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Hatch Statement on NAFTA Deal with Canada and Mexico
PU
06:16aBRADY DOUGAN : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:06aTen Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
DJ
05:52aNew U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal to be signed in late November-U.S. official
RE
05:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IND : The 1st Indonesia-India Interfaith Dialogue
PU
05:48aNew US-Mexico-Canada trade deal to be signed in late Nov.-U.S. official
RE
05:45aU.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Canada, U.S. reach deal to save NAFTA as trilateral trade pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3VISTEON CORP : VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Jap..
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5HUSKY ENERGY INC. : HUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.