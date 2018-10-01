Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Employment Report and More

In the week ahead, U.S. economic indicators start with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data-and wrap up with the closely watched monthly jobs report and trade data.

U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal

The U.S. and Canada reached a dramatic, last-minute deal on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, lifting a cloud of uncertainty over the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc.

Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom.

Japan's Big Manufacturers Sentiment Worsens for Third Straight Quarter

Confidence among Japan's large manufacturers weakened for the third straight quarter in three months to September, a central bank survey showed Monday, reflecting concerns over the impact of trade frictions and a series of natural disasters that hit the nation in summer.

South Korean Exports in September Show Underlying Strength

South Korea's exports in September slid from a year earlier because the data was distorted by holidays but maintained their underlying strength with average daily exports at a record high.

China's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Fight Starts to Bite

An intensifying trade brawl with the U.S. is starting to take a heavier toll on China's economy, as weakening foreign demand and sluggish domestic consumption cause Chinese manufacturers to significantly scale back production.

European M&A Loses Pace With Drop in Mega Deals

European deal making failed to maintain this year's blistering pace in the latest quarter amid a slowdown in the biggest of deals, but some investment bankers expect plenty of smaller and mid-sized ones to take up the slack for rest of the year and into 2019.

Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks.

Dollar Loses Its Mojo

A confluence of factors have sent the greenback into reverse after a strong first-half rally.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.