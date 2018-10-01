Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal

U.S. stocks and bond yields jumped at the start of the fourth quarter after the U.S. and Canada reached a last-minute deal late Sunday to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Pulled Back in September

American factory activity decelerated in September, pulling back from a 14-year high in August.

U.S. Construction Spending Rose Less Than Expected in August

Spending on construction across the U.S. increased 0.1% in August from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.318 trillion, according to the Commerce Department.

U.S. Stocks Widen Lead Over Rest of the World

U.S. stocks are trading at their highest premiums to international shares in years, reflecting bets among investors that the domestic economy will keep powering past its peers around the world.

U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal

The U.S. and Canada reached a dramatic, last-minute deal on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, lifting a cloud of uncertainty over the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc.

IPO Market Has Never Been This Forgiving to Money-Losing Firms

Stock investors are welcoming money-losing companies into the public markets with open arms: A record 80% of U.S.-listed IPOs this year were money-losing leading up to their debut.

Oil Little Changed as Supply Uncertainty Continues

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses, with global prices hovering around a fresh multiyear high as analysts weighed the latest supply projections.

Canada's Investment Banks Are Big Winners in Marijuana Boom

The investor frenzy around cannabis companies has been a boon for a cadre of small Canadian financial firms that jumped into the sector early.

Greenback Weighs On Corporate Profits

The still strong U.S. dollar is likely to dent third-quarter earnings at big multinationals and stir consternation in a stock market already grappling with trade tensions and higher interest rates.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.