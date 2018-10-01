Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/01/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal

U.S. stocks and bond yields jumped at the start of the fourth quarter after the U.S. and Canada reached a last-minute deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Trump Touts New Trade Pact With Canada and Mexico

President Trump on Monday touted new rules with trading partners in an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, and foreshadowed the tough battle the agreement could face next year in the U.S. Congress. 

 
U.S. Factory Activity Pulls Back at the End of Summer

American factory activity decelerated in September, pulling back from a 14-year high in August. 

 
Italy's Bonds Fall Further on Budget Concerns

Italian government debt continued to tumble Monday amid concerns that the country's populist government is on a collision course with the European Union over budget targets. 

 
U.S. Crude Soars to Fresh Multiyear High as Rally Continues

U.S. crude prices rose to their first multiyear high in more than three months, the latest sign that bullish optimism is spreading throughout the oil market as investors anticipate supply shortages. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Still Opposes Central Bank Rate Rises

Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said wage gains still aren't high enough to suggest Fed policy has engineered full employment levels. 

 
IMF Chief Lagarde Says Economic Outlook Is Dimming

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde is raising alarm bells about the health of the global economy, saying international growth may have plateaued. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Calls for More Rate Hikes

The President of the Boston Federal Reserve, Eric Rosengren, said the central bank will likely need "mildly restrictive" monetary policy to ward off imbalances in the economy. 

 
Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to Persist Despite Trade Deal

A revised free-trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will leave in place Trump administration tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. U.S. negotiators have insisted that any changes to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum that took effect in June be addressed separately. 

 
FCC Moves to Free Up More Airwaves

Federal regulators are proposing to free up a broad swath of underused airwaves for Wi-Fi and broadband, as part of their efforts to deploy next-generation 5G wireless technology around the U.S.

