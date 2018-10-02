U.S. Pivots to China, With Nafta Deal in Hand

White House officials are betting that concluding a trade deal with Mexico and Canada gives them ammunition in their high-stakes battle with China on economic issues and national security.

Fed's Rosengren Says Damage to China's Economy Likely to Spill Into Other Countries

Major damage inflicted on China's economy by escalating trade tensions with Washington would likely seep into other emerging markets and ultimately backfire on the U.S., a Federal Reserve official warned Monday.

Fed's Kashkari Still Opposes Central Bank Rate Rises

Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said wage gains still aren't high enough to suggest Fed policy has engineered full employment levels.

Italy's Bonds Fall Further on Budget Concerns

Italian government debt continued to tumble amid concerns that the country's populist government is on a collision course with the European Union over budget targets.

Canada Says New Trade Pact Removes Uncertainty

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must convince Canadian voters that his administration didn't gave into U.S. demands, ahead of national elections in a year.

U.S. Dairy Farmers Score Gains in New Trade Deal

U.S. dairy farmers got what they asked for in a new version of the North American trade agreement, as Canada agreed to drop a complex quota and pricing system that limited imports of certain dairy products from the U.S.

IMF Appoints Harvard's Gita Gopinath as Chief Economist

The International Monetary Fund appointed Harvard University's Gita Gopinath, one of the leading scholars in exchange rates, sovereign debt and capital flows, as its new chief economist.

Lawmaker Questions Watchdog's Ability to Monitor Bankruptcy Disclosures

The U.S. Trustee, overseer of the nation's bankruptcy system, faces additional questions from a Republican member of the House Judiciary committee about the watchdog's policing of disclosures made by McKinsey, an adviser in chapter 11 cases.

North American Trade Pact Soothes Investors, Businesses

Investors greeted the completion of a new North American trade agreement with relief, lifting most indexes, as the Trump administration turned its focus to getting the deal through a divided Congress.

U.S. Factory Activity Pulls Back at the End of Summer

American factory activity decelerated in September, pulling back from a 14-year high in August.