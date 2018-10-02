Italian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets

Global stocks slipped as investors refocused on Italian political risk and Washington's trade spat with Beijing.

Powell's Effort to Blur 'Neutral' Gains a Prominent Supporter

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to downplay the ability to precisely estimate an important interest-rate concept gained a key aficionado last week: New York Fed President John Williams.

Fed Looks to Pare Language Describing Future of Rates Policy

The central bank has sharply pruned such language this year, as the economy has strengthened and the rate path has grown more uncertain.

Canada Says New Trade Pact Removes Uncertainty

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must convince Canadian voters that his administration didn't gave into U.S. demands, ahead of national elections in a year.

Oil Holds Gains as Global Supply Tightens

Oil prices were mixed, even as crude prices held to near four-year highs amid growing signs of shrinking global supply.

Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Fire on Rates

Australia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a board meeting Tuesday, offering no hints of a change in policy stance in the near-term.

That Other Trade Battle-in Energy-Heats Up

As Canada's flagship natural-gas export project becomes a reality-backed by the likes of PetroChina and Shell-will U.S. exports become a victim of President Trump's trade offensive?

North American Trade Pact Soothes Investors, Businesses

Investors greeted the completion of a new North American trade agreement with relief, as the Trump administration turned its focus to getting the deal through a divided Congress.

Fed's Rosengren Says Damage to China's Economy Likely to Spill Into Other Countries

Major damage inflicted on China's economy by escalating trade tensions with Washington would likely seep into other emerging markets and ultimately backfire on the U.S., a Federal Reserve official warned Monday.

U.S. Pivots to China, With Nafta Deal in Hand

White House officials are betting that concluding a trade deal with Mexico and Canada gives them ammunition in their high-stakes battle with China on economic issues and national security.