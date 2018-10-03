Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/03/2018 | 05:16am CEST
U.S., China May Resume Trade Talks in December, White House Says

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Tuesday trade talks between the U.S. and China could resume when economic policy makers meet in Buenos Aires in December for the Group of 20 meeting. 

 
Fed's Powell Sees Little Sign of Labor Market Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he doesn't see evidence the labor market is at risk of overheating or of pressuring up prices. 

 
Auto Sales Sputtered in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports. 

 
Fed Rethinks How to Define a Big Bank

The Federal Reserve could broaden the number of financial institutions receiving regulatory relief under an initiative that changes how it defines a big bank. Critics worry it would weaken rules imposed after the financial crisis. 

 
Investors Fear Italian 'Doom Loop' as Bond Selloff Deepens

Recent shocks to the market have revived concerns over weak lenders and fragile government finances as local banks' capital cushions are eroded. 

 
As Clock Ticks on Brexit, May's Nemesis Closes In

British Prime Minister Theresa May's archrival Boris Johnson laid out a challenge to her leadership, touting his credentials to become the U.K.'s next leader amid a deep rift within the Conservative Party over the government's approach to Brexit. 

 
Bots Manipulate Bitcoin Price in 'Wild West of Crypto'

Investors know bitcoin's violent mood swings well. What they often don't know is that unscrupulous traders, wielding purpose-built software, can be behind them. 

 
Vanguard Aims to Prove Feel-Good Investing Can Deliver Feel-Good Returns

The index-fund giant recently launched cheap ETFs featuring green and socially responsible companies, but so far, not many mom-and-pop investors are buying into the strategy. 

 
Activists Kick Up a New Storm for Reinsurers

On top of tropical storms and disruptive new sources of capital, reinsurers face a fresh threat: activist investors. 

 
Dow Industrials Hit New Record

U.S. stocks climb as uncertainty weighs on overseas markets, signaling investors' diverging expectations.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
