U.S., China May Resume Trade Talks in December, White House Says

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Tuesday trade talks between the U.S. and China could resume when economic policy makers meet in Buenos Aires in December for the Group of 20 meeting.

Shadow-Banking Blowup Takes Shine off Indian Shares

India's benchmark is Asia's best-performing stock index this year, up 8%-but it is down 6% since hitting a record in August, including 0.7% today. Trading was muted elsewhere in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei off less than 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.5%.

Fed Rethinks How to Define a Big Bank

The Federal Reserve could broaden the number of financial institutions receiving regulatory relief under an initiative that changes how it defines a big bank. Critics worry it would weaken rules imposed after the financial crisis.

What's at Stake in the U.S.-China Agricultural-Trade War

Darci Vetter, the U.S.'s former chief agricultural negotiator, discusses which country has the most leverage in the trade battle.

Fed's Powell Sees Little Sign of Labor Market Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he doesn't see evidence the labor market is at risk of overheating or of pressuring up prices.

Auto Sales Sputtered in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports.

Investors Fear Italian 'Doom Loop' as Bond Selloff Deepens

Recent shocks to the market have revived concerns over weak lenders and fragile government finances as local banks' capital cushions are eroded.

Bots Manipulate Bitcoin Price in 'Wild West of Crypto'

Investors know bitcoin's violent mood swings well. What they often don't know is that unscrupulous traders, wielding purpose-built software, can be behind them.

Vanguard Aims to Prove Feel-Good Investing Can Deliver Feel-Good Returns

The index-fund giant recently launched cheap ETFs featuring green and socially responsible companies, but so far, not many mom-and-pop investors are buying into the strategy.

Activists Kick Up a New Storm for Reinsurers

On top of tropical storms and disruptive new sources of capital, reinsurers face a fresh threat: activist investors.