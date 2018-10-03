U.S. Stocks Rise on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were on track to make a run at fresh records as investors weighed upbeat comments on the U.S. economy from central-bank officials and looked ahead to Friday's jobs report.

Services-Sector Activity Hits Record High. Thank Tariffs, Local Governments

Growth across U.S. service industries accelerated in September to its highest reading on record, clocking another month of robust growth for the gauge.

Private Sector Adds 230,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. private sector added 230,000 jobs in September, more than economists were expecting, with midsize businesses and the service sector continuing to dominate those gains.

Fed Should Press Ahead With Gradual Rate Rises, Evans Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans reiterated his upbeat outlook for the economy and again said the U.S. central bank will likely need to set monetary policy in a way that slows the economy.

Oil Ticks Higher on Supply Concerns

Oil prices edged up, hovering at near four-year highs, as the market girded itself for the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry.

Truck Orders Pull Back From Record Highs

A monthly dip in September comes as manufacturing backlogs are growing while broader measures signal freight demand is leveling off.

EU Lawmakers Vote for Stringent Emission Targets

The European Parliament proposed stricter emission targets for the auto industry, putting down its marker in a growing fight inside the European Union over how much it can tighten CO2 limits for cars.

An Unusual Year for Haven Assets Continues

Gold prices rose in unison with the U.S. dollar and government bonds on Tuesday, a rare example of investors favoring safer assets across the board and a reminder of the continuing risks hanging over financial markets.

TD Ameritrade, High-Speed Traders Back New Crypto Exchange

The launch of ErisX comes as trueEX plans a bitcoin swap in the latest market embrace of digital currency.

The False Sense of Security Behind Corporate Debt

The last mortgage boom saw homeowners borrow ever-larger amounts on the back of gravity-defying house prices. Something similar is boosting corporate debt markets.