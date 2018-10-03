Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/03/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Italy Sets Lower Budget-Deficit Targets

Italy's government set its budget deficit targets for 2020 and 2021 at lower levels than previously envisaged, after initial government plans had unnerved financial markets and European authorities. 

 
Fed Should Press Ahead With Gradual Rate Rises, Evans Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans reiterated his upbeat outlook for the economy and again said the U.S. central bank will likely need to set monetary policy in a way that slows the economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were on track to make a run at fresh records as investors weighed upbeat comments on the U.S. economy from central-bank officials and looked ahead to Friday's jobs report. 

 
Cleveland Fed President Warns Against Rolling Back Regulatory Reforms

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the financial system has been made stronger by regulatory changes in the wake of the financial crisis, and she warned against rolling back the regulatory landscape too aggressively. 

 
China to Raise Billions in Rare U.S. Debt Deal as Trade Tensions Persist

China is planning to sell $3 billion in U.S. dollar bonds this month, only its third such deal since 2004, wooing foreign investors at a time of heightened trade tensions with the U.S. and turbulence in its stock market. 

 
Federal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System

The Federal Reserve is seeking to update its payment system for the 21st century, a move that could speed financial transactions in real time and better align banking infrastructure with emerging payment technologies. 

 
An Unusual Year for Haven Assets Continues

Gold prices rose in unison with the U.S. dollar and government bonds on Tuesday, a rare example of investors favoring safer assets across the board. 

 
Services-Sector Activity Hits Record High. Thank Tariffs, Local Governments

Growth across U.S. service industries accelerated in September to its highest reading on record, clocking another month of robust growth for the gauge. 

 
TD Ameritrade, High-Speed Traders Back New Crypto Exchange

The launch of ErisX comes as trueEX plans a bitcoin swap in the latest market embrace of digital currency. 

 
Oil Ticks Higher on Supply Concerns

Oil prices edged up, hovering at near four-year highs, as the market girded itself for the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26832.95 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.10% 7637.0473 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8024.9414 Delayed Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2923.43 Real-time Quote.9.39%
