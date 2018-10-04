Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Global Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb

Global stocks slipped Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields shot to multiyear highs amid resilient economic data and ebbing trade fears. 

 
Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes

Investors propelled bond yields to multiyear highs as robust economic data and an easing of trade tensions sparked fresh optimism about global growth. 

 
Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections. 

 
Oil Eases Off Four-Year High

Oil prices hovered below a four-year high, pausing after rising sharply earlier in the week, underpinned by fears of a shortage of supply as the date for the reinstatement of oil sanctions on major producer Iran nears. 

 
Australia's Exports Surge on Record China Trade

Record two-way trade with China helped Australia to log a monthly trade surplus in August, its 13th in the last 15 months, and backed by a surge in gas exports. 

 
Where Are All the Biotech Deals?

Biotech companies are some of the riskiest in the market and may be getting riskier. That's one reason for the recent drought in big biotech deals. 

 
Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates. 

 
Pence to Step Up U.S. Criticism of Beijing

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a stinging rebuke to China in a speech scheduled for Thursday in which he will take aim at what he says are Beijing's attempts to influence U.S. elections and global politics. 

 
Nafta Talks,Then Deal Lift Peso, Loonie

Improving prospects for global trade are boosting the currencies of Canada and Mexico, as a revised North American Free Trade Agreement lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over the assets of both countries.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pASEAN CENTER FOR ENERGY : Promoting Clean Coal Technology Through Database Information System
PU
01:27pTogo forecasts 5.1 pct GDP growth in 2019
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pAhead of holidays, FedEx leans on special bonuses to keep pilots from retiring
RE
01:08pESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : updates its Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR market structure and transparency topics
PU
01:08pCanadian M&A surges in third-quarter as mining, real estate deals rebound
RE
01:05pSimplifile Completes West Virginia’s First E-recording Transaction
SE
12:54pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bonds Extend Yield Surge As Powell Warns U.S. Economy Is 'long Way From Neutral'
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
5Oil holds near four-year highs as Saudi, Russia agree supply rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.