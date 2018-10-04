Global Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb

Global stocks slipped Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields shot to multiyear highs amid resilient economic data and ebbing trade fears.

Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes

Investors propelled bond yields to multiyear highs as robust economic data and an easing of trade tensions sparked fresh optimism about global growth.

Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections.

Oil Eases Off Four-Year High

Oil prices hovered below a four-year high, pausing after rising sharply earlier in the week, underpinned by fears of a shortage of supply as the date for the reinstatement of oil sanctions on major producer Iran nears.

Australia's Exports Surge on Record China Trade

Record two-way trade with China helped Australia to log a monthly trade surplus in August, its 13th in the last 15 months, and backed by a surge in gas exports.

Where Are All the Biotech Deals?

Biotech companies are some of the riskiest in the market and may be getting riskier. That's one reason for the recent drought in big biotech deals.

Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates.

Pence to Step Up U.S. Criticism of Beijing

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a stinging rebuke to China in a speech scheduled for Thursday in which he will take aim at what he says are Beijing's attempts to influence U.S. elections and global politics.

Nafta Talks,Then Deal Lift Peso, Loonie

Improving prospects for global trade are boosting the currencies of Canada and Mexico, as a revised North American Free Trade Agreement lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over the assets of both countries.