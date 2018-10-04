U.S. Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Extend Climb

U.S. stocks slumped Thursday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to multiyear highs reverberated around the world.

Anxiety Builds in Junk-Bond Market

Money gets pulled from a high-yield-credit ETF at the fastest pace since 2016 as investors seek to hedge by buying protective options.

Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose in August

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods grew 2.3% to a seasonally adjusted $510.47 billion in August, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 2.2% increase in August from the prior month.

Jobless Claims Resilient in Face of Storm

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell, indicating Hurricane Florence likely had a fairly modest impact on the labor market.

Parties Clash After Release of FBI Kavanaugh Report

As senators began to review an FBI report on sexual-misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said, "There's nothing in it that we didn't already know." Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, said the report looked to be the product of an incomplete investigation.

Surging Treasury Yields Ripple Across Global Markets

The sudden rise in Treasury yields reverberated globally, underlining how the U.S. economy has powered ahead even as the rest of the world is struggling to keep up.

Kudlow Says Trump Not Trying to Exert Pressure on Fed

Chief White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said President Trump isn't trying to apply political pressure to the Federal Reserve nor to its chairman, Jerome Powell.

Exchange Executive Says SEC Experiment Will Cost Investors 'Millions'

Stripping stock exchanges of the ability to offer incentives to lure trading will cost investors "millions of dollars," according to the president of Cboe Global Markets, one of the largest U.S. market operators.

Canadian Insurers Fight Cattle Farmer to Fend Off Investor Stampede

After buying up Canadian life-insurance policies over the past decade, an Ontario farmer is now embroiled in an unexpected legal battle that could lead to huge losses for some of Canada's largest financial institutions.