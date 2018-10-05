Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Trump Aims to Model New Trade Deals on Revised Nafta

The Trump administration aims to step up trade talks with other countries, using its new pact with Canada and Mexico as a template for redefining rules on everything from foreign exchange and labor markets to how U.S. partners do business with China. 

 
Bank of Mexico Leaves Rates Unchanged, Warns of Inflation Risk

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged in a split decision, warning that inflation risks remain that could prompt it to tighten monetary policy in the future. 

 
NFIB: Record Number of Small Business Owners Increased Employees' Compensation in Sept.

The National Federation of Independent Business said that a record net 37% of small business owners had raised employee's compensation, citing findings from their September 2018 jobs report. 

 
Exchange Executive Says SEC Experiment Will Cost Investors 'Millions'

Stripping stock exchanges of the ability to offer incentives to lure trading will cost investors "millions of dollars," according to the president of Cboe Global Markets, one of the largest U.S. market operators. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Extend Climb

Major indexes sank sharply Thursday as the rout of U.S. government securities reverberated around the world. 

 
Oil Plunges on Market-Wide Selloff, Inventories

Oil prices retreated sharply from four-year highs Thursday due to broader market selling and concerns that recently rising U.S. oil inventories will keep climbing. 

 
Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Government-Bond Selloff Ripples

U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday, dragging major indexes to their biggest declines in months, as a selloff in government bonds reverberated around the world. 

 
GOP Confidence in Kavanaugh Confirmation Grows

Two pivotal senators appeared satisfied with the FBI report on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, giving GOP leaders added confidence that the confirmation wouldn't be derailed. 

 
Canadian Insurers Fight Cattle Farmer to Fend Off Investor Stampede

After buying up Canadian life-insurance policies over the past decade, an Ontario farmer is now embroiled in an unexpected legal battle that could lead to huge losses for some of Canada's largest financial institutions.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tokyo,Bangkok top bleisure travel destination for S’pore-based business travellers
PU
04:29aPhilippines central bank says inflation may have peaked
RE
04:20aPhilippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted as U.S. Treasury yields hit seven-year high
RE
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Rise in August
DJ
03:38aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Update on Albany wave energy technology development project
PU
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
03:30aJAPAN, U.S. TO HOLD THIRD ECONOMIC DIALOGUE MID-NOVEMBER : government officials
RE
03:28aBOJ keeps size of buying in super-long JGBs unchanged from previous operation
RE
03:27aJapan household spending posts biggest rise in three years, signals steady recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.