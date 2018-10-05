Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
10/05/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Trump Aims to Model New Trade Deals on Revised Nafta

The Trump administration aims to step up trade talks with other countries, using its new pact with Canada and Mexico as a template for redefining rules on everything from foreign exchange and labor markets to how U.S. partners do business with China. 

 
Bank of Mexico Leaves Rates Unchanged, Warns of Inflation Risk

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged in a split decision, warning that inflation risks remain that could prompt it to tighten monetary policy in the future. 

 
NFIB: Record Number of Small Business Owners Increased Employees' Compensation in Sept.

The National Federation of Independent Business said that a record net 37% of small business owners had raised employee's compensation, citing findings from their September 2018 jobs report. 

 
Exchange Executive Says SEC Experiment Will Cost Investors 'Millions'

Stripping stock exchanges of the ability to offer incentives to lure trading will cost investors "millions of dollars," according to the president of Cboe Global Markets, one of the largest U.S. market operators. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Extend Climb

Major indexes sank sharply Thursday as the rout of U.S. government securities reverberated around the world. 

 
Oil Plunges on Market-Wide Selloff, Inventories

Oil prices retreated sharply from four-year highs Thursday due to broader market selling and concerns that recently rising U.S. oil inventories will keep climbing. 

 
Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Government-Bond Selloff Ripples

U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday, dragging major indexes to their biggest declines in months, as a selloff in government bonds reverberated around the world. 

 
GOP Confidence in Kavanaugh Confirmation Grows

Two pivotal senators appeared satisfied with the FBI report on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, giving GOP leaders added confidence that the confirmation wouldn't be derailed. 

 
Canadian Insurers Fight Cattle Farmer to Fend Off Investor Stampede

After buying up Canadian life-insurance policies over the past decade, an Ontario farmer is now embroiled in an unexpected legal battle that could lead to huge losses for some of Canada's largest financial institutions.

0
