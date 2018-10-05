Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Trump Aims to Model New Trade Deals on Revised Nafta

The Trump administration aims to step up trade talks with other countries, using its new pact with Canada and Mexico as a template for redefining rules on everything from foreign exchange and labor markets to how U.S. partners do business with China. 

 
South Korea's Inflation at One-Year High in September

South Korean inflation accelerated to a one-year high of 1.9% in September, bolstering the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy in coming months. 

 
Bank of Mexico Leaves Rates Unchanged, Warns of Inflation Risk

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged in a split decision, warning that inflation risks remain that could prompt it to tighten monetary policy in the future. 

 
NFIB: Record Number of Small Business Owners Increased Employees' Compensation in Sept.

The National Federation of Independent Business said that a record net 37% of small business owners had raised employee's compensation, citing findings from their September 2018 jobs report. 

 
Exchange Executive Says SEC Experiment Will Cost Investors 'Millions'

Stripping stock exchanges of the ability to offer incentives to lure trading will cost investors "millions of dollars," according to the president of Cboe Global Markets, one of the largest U.S. market operators. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Extend Climb

Major indexes sank sharply Thursday as the rout of U.S. government securities reverberated around the world. 

 
Oil Plunges on Market-Wide Selloff, Inventories

Oil prices retreated sharply from four-year highs Thursday due to broader market selling and concerns that recently rising U.S. oil inventories will keep climbing. 

 
Midterm Elections a Boon for Stocks

As U.S. stocks trade near all-time highs, some investors are betting the bull market will get its next jolt from an unexpected catalyst: midterm elections. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Government-Bond Selloff Ripples

U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday, dragging major indexes to their biggest declines in months, as a selloff in government bonds reverberated around the world. 

 
GOP Confidence in Kavanaugh Confirmation Grows

Two pivotal senators appeared satisfied with the FBI report on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, giving GOP leaders added confidence that the confirmation wouldn't be derailed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aJapan households' inflation expectations weaken - BOJ survey
RE
07:46aECB's Draghi met Italy's president, hinted at budget risks - papers
RE
07:32aOIL MARKETS COULD WITNESS MODEST SURPLUS INTO EARLY 2019 : Goldman Sachs
RE
07:23aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Perth named as host for important tourism trade event
PU
07:22aJapan's Abe attempts to tackle welfare reform in final term as premier
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:06aStrong U.S. job growth expected in September; wages seen rising
RE
06:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Press Release on 1st meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
PU
06:47aDollar treads water before U.S. jobs data, Aussie dips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.