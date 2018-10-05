Tech Stocks' Decline Pull Shares Lower

Technology stocks extended their declines, dragging major U.S. stock indexes lower.

Europe Tells Trump: Don't Bully Us on Trade

The pressure tactics used by President Trump to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement won't work in trade talks with the European Union, European officials said.

U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969

The unemployment rate fell in September to the lowest level since the Vietnam War while hiring cooled slightly, the latest signs of an extremely tight labor market.

U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in August

The U.S. trade deficit widened in August, as a strong domestic economy boosted Americans' purchases of foreign automobiles, industrial supplies and petroleum.

U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Plan to Tap Giant Gas Trove

Iran is finding it hard to receive payments for its natural-gas exports to Iraq, as U.S. pressure hits one of the Islamic Republic's most crucial sources of revenue beyond crude.

OPEC's Wildcards Could Push Oil to $100

Oil prices could hit $100 before the end of the year, largely because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has limited control over production in politically troubled countries, analysts say.

Canadian Job Growth Beats Estimates

The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in September, as a sharp rebound in part-time hiring nudged the unemployment rate down to 5.9%.

Canada's Trade Balance Moved to Surplus in August

Canada's trade balance with the rest of the world moved into a surplus position for the first time in nearly two years as imports and exports both fell.

Oil Prices Steady Near End of Volatile Week

Oil prices were little changed as investors gauged whether Thursday's price plunge was the start of a downward trend or a brief pause before prices race back to four-year highs.