News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/08/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: Inflation Gauges, Consumer Sentiment

The week ahead will feature data on producer, consumer and import prices, all inflation gauges. The University of Michigan will also release its first October consumer sentiment reading. 

 
Private Equity's Puzzling Interest in a Popular Short

Are private equity giants Apollo and Bain really interested in a heavily shorted company that doesn't generate much cash? It won't be long before investors find out. 

 
Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Momentum Stalls

Technology stocks took another leg down Friday, dragging the Nasdaq Composite to its worst week since early spring. 

 
Italy Sets Lower Budget-Deficit Targets

Italy's government set its budget deficit targets for 2020 and 2021 at lower levels than previously envisaged, after initial government plans had unnerved financial markets and European authorities. 

 
Fed's Bostic Not Ready to Call for Restrictive Monetary Policy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic isn't ready to join his colleagues who believe the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates to a place where they would restrain economic activity. 

 
Bond Investors Catch Up With Fed's Plans

Falling U.S. government bond prices signal that investors are beginning to believe the Fed will follow through on its plan for gradual interest-rate increases. 

 
Rising Bond Yields Send Stocks Lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180 points and bond yields rose to multiyear highs after the jobless rate dropped to its lowest level since 1969, raising fears of higher borrowing costs. 

 
Europe Tells Trump: Don't Bully Us on Trade

The pressure tactics used by President Trump to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement won't work in trade talks with the European Union, European officials said. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969

The unemployment rate fell in September to the lowest level since the Vietnam War while hiring cooled slightly, the latest signs of an extremely tight labor market. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in August

The U.S. trade deficit widened in August, as a strong domestic economy boosted Americans' purchases of foreign automobiles, industrial supplies and petroleum.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 26447.05 Delayed Quote.6.99%
NASDAQ 100 -1.21% 7399.0071 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.16% 7788.447 Delayed Quote.14.14%
S&P 500 -0.55% 2885.57 Real-time Quote.7.93%
04:38aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New ADB Regional Director to Focus on Infrastructure, Private Sector Development
PU
04:23aWhy High Consumer Confidence May Be Bad News for Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
04:22aChina Sep Caixin Services PMI 53.1 Vs 51.5 in Aug
DJ
04:02aChina stocks fall sharply at open despite PBOC's cut to banks' reserve ratio
RE
03:58aDollar edges up as China loosens policy, yuan eases
RE
Dollar edges up as China loosens policy, yuan eases
RE
03:55aChina services sector expands in Sept, but costs up and employment shrinks - Caixin PMI
RE
03:38aCorrection to China Economy Story on Sunday
DJ
03:28aAsian shares fall as China set to reopen after Beijing eases policy
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
