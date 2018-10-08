Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:16am CEST
After Golden Week, Chinese Stocks Lose Shine on Investor Pessimism

Chinese stocks fell sharply as traders and investors returned after a weeklong national holiday, catching up to a global selloff that dragged down many emerging markets while China's financial markets were closed. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: Inflation Gauges, Consumer Sentiment

The week ahead will feature data on producer, consumer and import prices, all inflation gauges. The University of Michigan will also release its first October consumer sentiment reading. 

 
As U.S. Tariffs Bite, China Moves Again to Spur Its Economy

China's central bank is freeing up nearly $175 billion to get commercial banks to boost their lending and pay off short-term borrowings, the latest effort by Beijing to lift growth in a slowing economy as its trade fight with the U.S. escalates. 

 
Earnings Season Looms as the Next Market Catalyst

The third-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday, with investors hoping another quarter of double-digit growth will help stabilize stocks following a rocky stretch of trading. 

 
Surging Yields Raise Threat of Tipping Point for Stocks

Yields on long-term U.S. government debt moved abruptly higher last week, calling into question the durability of the more than nine-year-old bull market for stocks. 

 
Investment in Infrastructure Is Booming

Private-equity firms are on track to raise a record amount for infrastructure investing in 2018, as money managers bet on the growing need to upgrade and expand the world's railroads, natural-gas pipelines and data centers. 

 
Private Equity's Puzzling Interest in a Popular Short

Are private equity giants Apollo and Bain really interested in a heavily shorted company that doesn't generate much cash? It won't be long before investors find out. 

 
Banks Brace for Downside of Higher Rates

Banks have enjoyed a profit boost from rising interest rates over the past couple of years. But now those higher rates could turn into a drag. 

 
Fed's Bostic Not Ready to Call for Restrictive Monetary Policy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic isn't ready to join his colleagues who believe the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates to a place where they would restrain economic activity. 

 
Bond Investors Catch Up With Fed's Plans

Falling U.S. government bond prices signal that investors are beginning to believe the Fed will follow through on its plan for gradual interest-rate increases.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal Further Expands Its Site with the Construction of a New Propane Tank
PU
09:28aOLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE SOUTH AFRICA L : Creating a healthy savings culture in South Africa
PU
09:23aIGTC INTERNATIONAL GRAIN TRADE COALITION ASSOCIA : Grain trade participation at the 2018 Global Low Level Presence Initiative (GLI) meeting – Natal, Brazil
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aItaly Salvini says ratings agencies must be fair, euro exit not on agenda
RE
09:10aAnbang confirms reviewing Dutch subsidiary Vivat for possible sale
RE
09:08aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Press Statement followed by the negotiations with the President of the Republic of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind
PU
09:07aSouth Africa's rand weaker on report Nene asked to be sacked
RE
08:57aGerman Industrial Output Fell for Third-Straight Month in August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
2GLENCORE : GLENCORE : wins cut to coal carrying costs out of Newcastle
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
4TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING : HIGH-PERFORMANCE FIBER-OPTIC CONNECTIONS: Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica Deu..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.