Trump Moves to Allow More Ethanol in Gasoline

President Trump is moving to allow year-round sale of gasoline containing a higher percentage of ethanol, satisfying campaign promises he made to the Farm Belt, while likely provoking a battle with the oil industry.

U.S. Dollar Rises as Optimism on Economy Grows

The U.S. dollar rose as investors continue to bet on the country's robust economic growth.

Pakistan Requests IMF Bailout Talks

Pakistan, the flagship country for China's global infrastructure initiative, said it needed a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, amid growing concerns that Beijing's program is pushing recipient countries into financial crisis.

Emerging Markets Look to Contain Damage

As Pakistan starts bailout talks with the IMF this week, many developing nations have taken steps to limit fallout from weakening currencies and rising interest rates in the U.S.

Fed's Bullard: Higher Productivity Is Vital to Sustain U.S. Growth Rate

For the surprisingly strong growth in the U.S. economy to sustain, the economy will need higher productivity rate, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

Yields on Italian Bonds Hit 4 1/2 Year High on Budget Concerns

Investors continued to sell off Italian government bonds as the country's populist government clashed with the European Union over budget targets.

Hedge Funds Retreat as Markets Advance

New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners told investors it was closing, marking at least the third hedge fund to announce it was shutting down this month.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in September

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index fell in September, even though the U.S. economy is growing robustly and demand for workers is strong.

Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil

A hot streak in the oil market is setting off a wave of bets on how high prices can go. Crude prices have rallied for four weeks, prompting a surge in the trading of oil options.

Credit-Card Issuers Not the Bargain They Appear to Be

A great environment for America's credit-card lenders isn't tempting investors, who are right to believe rosy conditions can't last for these companies.