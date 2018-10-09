Global Stock Selloff Pauses but Bonds Remain in Focus

Global stocks were muted, as investors continued to weigh the impact of rising bond yields on market sentiment.

Yuan Lending Rate Surges as China Struggles to Stem Currency's Slide

China's effort to support its decelerating economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth without triggering destabilizing capital outflows.

Brexit Deadlock Poses Acute Risk to Ireland's Rebound

Ireland is growing faster than any other European economy but the budget its government is due to announce Tuesday will be notably cautious for one reason: Brexit.

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecasts for 2018 and 2019

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year and next, citing rising trade protectionism and instability in emerging markets.

China Says Trade Conflict With U.S. to Have Broad, Lasting Impact

A senior Chinese official, in a rare acknowledgment of pains from an escalating trade fight with the U.S., said the dispute would have broad and lasting impact on the Chinese economy.

Indonesia Will Emerge From Market Turbulence Stronger, Finance Minister Says

Indonesia's finance minister said its economy will be able to weather the turbulence hitting emerging markets and come through on sounder footing because of the government's short-term measures and long-term structural reforms.

Trump Moves to Allow More Ethanol in Gasoline

President Trump is moving to allow year-round sale of gasoline containing a higher percentage of ethanol, satisfying campaign promises he made to the Farm Belt, while likely provoking a battle with the oil industry.

U.S. Dollar Rises as Optimism on Economy Grows

The U.S. dollar rose as investors continue to bet on the country's robust economic growth.

Pakistan Requests IMF Bailout Talks

Pakistan, the flagship country for China's global infrastructure initiative, said it needed a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, amid growing concerns that Beijing's program is pushing recipient countries into financial crisis.

Emerging Markets Look to Contain Damage

As Pakistan starts bailout talks with the IMF this week, many developing nations have taken steps to limit fallout from weakening currencies and rising interest rates in the U.S.