British, EU Negotiators Near Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland.

Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

Big U.S. banks are set to report record postcrisis profits for the third quarter. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution.

Rising Tech, Internet Shares Help Steady Stock Market

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses, as rebounding technology shares helped offset broad losses among materials companies.

Fed's Kaplan Is 'Comfortable' With Another Three Rate Rises

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said he supports the U.S. central bank pressing forward "gradually and patiently" with interest-rate increases.

The Hottest Oil Trade Is No Longer in Texas

The Bakken, which stretches from Montana to North Dakota, had long been considered by some in the energy industry to be played out. Now the region is experiencing a comeback, luring investors as crude prices have surged.

Yuan Lending Rate Surges as China Struggles to Stem Currency's Slide

China's effort to support its decelerating economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth without triggering destabilizing capital outflows.

Bond Market Freaking You Out? It May Spark a Healthy Rotation

The good news for shareholders is that the market overall might be fine. The trouble lies with the FANGs and other acronym stocks that have been leading indexes higher.

Oil Rises on Fears Over Iran's Oil Supply

Oil prices rise on concerns over declining supply from Iran, as well as lingering fears about a storm that could affect U.S. refineries.

Higher Energy Costs Keep Pressure on Mexican Inflation

Mexican inflation accelerated in September, led by higher energy costs that have kept the annual rate well above the Bank of Mexico's target.

Small-Business Owner Optimism Near Record Highs

Optimism among small business owners remains near record levels, according to an index from the National Federation of Independent Business.