IMF Warns of Possible Emerging-Markets Crisis

A new study by the International Monetary Fund projects emerging economies will muddle through recent market turbulence without a severe shock to their financial systems, but flags an outside chance of a crisis.

Britain, EU Edge Closer to Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland.

Italy Watchdog Casts Doubt on Official Growth Estimate

Italy's fiscal watchdog criticized the economic forecasts of the country's new government, in a blow to the credibility of budget policies that are unnerving investors and the European Union.

Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline.

Turkey Reveals Plans to Tame Inflation

The Turkish government unveiled measures aimed at reining in double-digit inflation that has helped erode investor confidence in the country and contributed to a sharp depreciation of the currency this year.

Fed's Kaplan Voices Support for Three More Rate Increases

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still favors the central bank raising short-term interest rates three more times before deciding whether more increases will be necessary to keep the economy on an even keel.

Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

Big U.S. banks are set to report record postcrisis profits for the third quarter. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution.

Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida

Hurricane Michael intensified to Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as Florida residents braced for fierce winds and life-threatening flooding.

The Hottest Oil Trade Is No Longer in Texas

The Bakken, which stretches from Montana to North Dakota, had long been considered by some in the energy industry to be played out. Now the region is experiencing a comeback, luring investors as crude prices have surged.

Beijing Struggles to Keep Its Currency On Course

China's effort to support its slowing economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth amid rising trade tensions without triggering capital outflows.