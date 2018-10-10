Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 03:16am CEST
IMF Warns of Possible Emerging-Markets Crisis

A new study by the International Monetary Fund projects emerging economies will muddle through recent market turbulence without a severe shock to their financial systems, but flags an outside chance of a crisis. 

 
Britain, EU Edge Closer to Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland. 

 
Italy Watchdog Casts Doubt on Official Growth Estimate

Italy's fiscal watchdog criticized the economic forecasts of the country's new government, in a blow to the credibility of budget policies that are unnerving investors and the European Union. 

 
Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline. 

 
Turkey Reveals Plans to Tame Inflation

The Turkish government unveiled measures aimed at reining in double-digit inflation that has helped erode investor confidence in the country and contributed to a sharp depreciation of the currency this year. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Voices Support for Three More Rate Increases

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still favors the central bank raising short-term interest rates three more times before deciding whether more increases will be necessary to keep the economy on an even keel. 

 
Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

Big U.S. banks are set to report record postcrisis profits for the third quarter. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution. 

 
Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida

Hurricane Michael intensified to Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as Florida residents braced for fierce winds and life-threatening flooding. 

 
The Hottest Oil Trade Is No Longer in Texas

The Bakken, which stretches from Montana to North Dakota, had long been considered by some in the energy industry to be played out. Now the region is experiencing a comeback, luring investors as crude prices have surged. 

 
Beijing Struggles to Keep Its Currency On Course

China's effort to support its slowing economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth amid rising trade tensions without triggering capital outflows.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aPT AERO WISATA : Aerowisata Group Board of Director Handover Ceremony ( PT GIH Indonesia & PT Bina Inti Dinamika)
PU
04:45aGlobal financial stability risks rising with trade tensions, IMF says
RE
04:33aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trade spat behind IMF global GDP downgrade
PU
04:31aRising debt at Indonesian SOEs poses indirect fiscal risks -OECD
RE
04:30aPhilippines' trade deficit stays above $3 billion for fifth straight month
RE
04:29aGlobal debt is growing, IMF says, but so are values of public assets
RE
04:28aHuawei unveils chips to boost cloud computing at Shanghai conference
RE
04:20aChina's yuan to pare losses on hopes trade risks will subside - Reuters poll
RE
04:08aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Norway to ink free trade deal
PU
04:08aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : HCM City, AIIB look to work together in infrastructure projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.