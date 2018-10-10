Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Fed's Williams: More 'Gradual' Rate Increases Will Keep Expansion Moving

New York Fed President John Williams reiterated in a speech Tuesday that a bright economic outlook calls for more central bank interest rate increases. 

 
IMF Warns of Possible Emerging-Markets Crisis

A new IMF study projects emerging economies will muddle through recent market turbulence without a severe shock to their financial systems, but flags an outside chance of a crisis. 

 
Britain, EU Edge Closer to Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland. 

 
Government Debts Not as Daunting When Assets Are Mixed In

Lots of people worry about government debt. But they don't really consider the assets that governments hold-and that should change, according to new research from the International Monetary Fund. 

 
Italy Watchdog Casts Doubt on Official Growth Estimate

Italy's fiscal watchdog criticized the economic forecasts of the country's new government, in a blow to the credibility of budget policies that are unnerving investors and the European Union. 

 
Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline. 

 
Turkey Reveals Plans to Tame Inflation

The Turkish government unveiled measures aimed at reining in double-digit inflation that has helped erode investor confidence in the country and contributed to a sharp depreciation of the currency this year. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Voices Support for Three More Rate Increases

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still favors the central bank raising short-term interest rates three more times before deciding whether more increases will be necessary to keep the economy on an even keel. 

 
Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

Big U.S. banks are set to report record postcrisis profits for the third quarter. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution. 

 
Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida

Hurricane Michael intensified to Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and was forecast to become Category 4, as Florida braced for fierce winds and flooding.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aAsian shares steady as global bond sell-off eases; sterling rises
RE
07:28aUK car industry launches contingency programme for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
07:23aSINOMACH CHINA NATIONAL MACHINERY INDUSTRY CORPO : CMEC executive visits Changchun LNG projects
PU
07:21aAsian shares steady as global bond sell-off eases; sterling rises
RE
07:20aFood ordering service Takeaway's German sales rise 40 percent in third-quarter
RE
07:18aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Eighth Japan-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Consultations
PU
07:16aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Continued rise in PPI
PU
07:08aCONSTRUCTION PRICE INDEX FOR RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS AUGUST 2018 : +4.6% on a year earlier
PU
07:08aTURNOVER IN MAIN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN JULY 2018 : +9.9% year on year
PU
07:04aGermany plans rules for orphaned British-style companies post-Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.