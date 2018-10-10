Fed's Williams Sees Interest Rates Reaching Neutral Levels in 'the Next Year or So'

New York Fed President John Williams said he expects the Federal Reserve to return to its target interest rate to normal or neutral levels within "the next year or so."

Beijing Struggles to Keep Its Currency On Course

China's effort to support its slowing economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth amid rising trade tensions without triggering capital outflows.

IMF Warns of Possible Emerging-Markets Crisis

A new IMF study projects emerging economies will muddle through recent market turbulence without a severe shock to their financial systems, but flags an outside chance of a crisis.

Fed's Kaplan Voices Support for Three More Rate Increases

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still favors the central bank raising short-term interest rates three more times before deciding whether more increases will be necessary to keep the economy on an even keel.

Italy Watchdog Casts Doubt on Official Growth Estimate

Italy's fiscal watchdog criticized the economic forecasts of the country's new government, in a blow to the credibility of budget policies that are unnerving investors and the European Union.

Britain, EU Edge Closer to Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland.

Tencent's Buybacks Aren't Buying Back Faith in Stock

After more than doubling last year, Tencent shares have lost more than a quarter of their market value in 2018. The Chinese company has tried to stem the slide by undertaking its first share repurchases since 2014.

Government Debts Not as Daunting When Assets Are Mixed In

Lots of people worry about government debt. But they don't really consider the assets that governments hold-and that should change, according to new research from the International Monetary Fund.

Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline.

Turkey Reveals Plans to Tame Inflation

The Turkish government unveiled measures aimed at reining in double-digit inflation that has helped erode investor confidence in the country and contributed to a sharp depreciation of the currency this year.