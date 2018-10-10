Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/10/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply; Tech Sector Leads Declines

U.S. stocks dropped sharply as an ongoing surge in Treasury yields pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 500 points and put the S&P 500 on pace for its longest losing streak in nearly two years. 

 
Biotech Is Down but Far From Out

The biotechnology industry is set up for long term success, even if recent stock selloff worsens. 

 
Business Prices Firmed Up in September

A gauge of U.S. business prices showed signs of bouncing back in September after a slowdown over the summer. 

 
Luxury Stocks Slip on China Fears

A mild slowdown at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton sent a shudder across the luxury-goods sector, pushing down stocks amid fears that a pullback by China's big-spending shoppers could end a long boom. 

 
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose 1% in August

Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 1% in August from a month earlier. That exceeded economists' expectations for a 0.8% rise, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Real-Estate Backed Loans Stage Comeback

A new type of collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, is gaining favor among bond investors seeking yield as interest rates rise. 

 
Too Much Money Is a Worry for Direct Lenders

Private debt funds for smaller companies are raising or waiting to invest as much as they've ever invested. 

 
Treasury Issues Rules on Foreign Deals Involving U.S. Technology

New regulations will require all foreign investors in certain deals involving critical U.S. technology to submit to national security reviews or face fines as high as the value of their proposed transactions. 

 
This China Stimulus Won't Power Copper Higher

Suddenly everyone is bullish on copper again. Physical markets are tight but the leading indicators look murky-and China's infrastructure stimulus is less than it appears. Tread with care. 

 
Oil Prices Fall on Expectations of Higher Inventories

Oil prices fell on expectations that upcoming data will show a third straight weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories, which could reduce chronic worries of a tightening global market due to U.S.-Iran sanctions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.61% 25713.43 Delayed Quote.6.92%
NASDAQ 100 -3.86% 7077.1567 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.58% 7452.4416 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -0.14% 2880.34 Real-time Quote.7.89%
