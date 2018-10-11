Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/11/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Markets Tumble Across Asia, Led by Tech, as Growth Worries Dominate

A sharp selloff in U.S. stocks spilled over into Asian markets, as investors refocused on slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions. 

 
Trump Takes Swipe at Fed as Stocks Tumble

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has "gone crazy" on short-term interest rates, marking his latest swipe at policy makers in reaction to the stock market's tumble on Wednesday. 

 
China Launches U.S. Dollar Debt Offering

China launched a multibillion-dollar bond offering to investors outside the country on Thursday, seeking to borrow money as cheaply as some of America's strongest companies. 

 
Too Much Money Is a Worry for Direct Lenders

Private debt funds for smaller companies are raising or waiting to invest as much as they've ever invested. 

 
Quickening Retreat From Tech Sinks Market

U.S. stocks posted their biggest decline in more than seven months, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 800 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 4% as investors accelerated their retreat from fast-growing technology stocks. 

 
The $210 Billion Risk in Your 401(k)

Annual defaults on loans taken against investors' 401(k)s threaten to reduce the wealth in U.S. retirement accounts by about $210 billion when the lost savings are compounded over employees' careers, according to an analysis by Deloitte Consulting. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply; Tech Sector Leads Declines

Stocks dropped sharply as an ongoing surge in Treasury yields pulled the Dow down more than 800 points and put the S&P 500 on pace for its longest losing streak in nearly two years. 

 
Oil Prices Decline on Stocks, U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell sharply, in line with a big drop in stocks on Wall Street and as investors awaited a report expected to show a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil inventories. 

 
What's Bubbling Under the Surface of the Stock Market

The pillars of this year's stock rally crumbled in the past week, even as the overall market had only a mild decline thanks to support from what had been among the most-hated companies. 

 
Frenzy of New Market Bets Fades

One sign that investors' doubts are growing despite a buoyant stock market: the slowdown of new money into the investment world's most popular products.

